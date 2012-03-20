* Deutsche Boerse to appeal Commission's rejection of merger
* Tie-up would have created world's largest exchange
* Commission rejected $7.4 bln deal over derivatives
concerns
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, March 20 Antitrust lawyers see scant
chance that Deutsche Boerse AG will win its appeal
against the European Commission's rejection of its merger with
NYSE Euronext, saying it may be challenging the ruling
only to ease the way for future deals.
The Commission blocked the $7.4 billion tie-up last month,
scotching a deal that would have created the world's largest
exchange, arguing it would have given the combined group a
near-monopoly in the worldwide market for European derivatives.
Frustrated by the ruling, and especially how it defined the
derivatives market, Deutsche Boerse said on Monday it was
appealing to Europe's General Court, the lower chamber of the
European Court of Justice.
Lawyers said Deutsche Boerse may be hoping the court will
decide that the Commission adopted an overly narrow definition
of the derivatives market, giving it technical cover for any
future acquisitions in a rapidly consolidating market.
But some lawyers still see the appeal as a near-desperate
effort by the Boerse and one with little chance of success - the
General Court has overturned Commission rulings only around 15
percent of the time, and even less often in merger cases.
The last time such an appeal succeeded was in 2002.
"The chances that they are going to win this are next to
zero," said one Brussels-based antitrust lawyer, whose firm is
not representing any of the parties involved. "I really don't
understand why they're pursuing it."
The Commission said on Tuesday it was ready to meet the
German exchange in court. That may not come for many months
since it can take up to a year for appeals to be heard.
"We will defend our decision," said Antoine Colombani, the
Commission's spokesman on competition issues. "It was the right
decision because this merger, if it had taken place, would have
created a near monopoly on the global market."
COSTLY APPEAL
Derivatives were always the central focus of the merger
investigation, with the EU's competition authorities
highlighting those concerns after consulting more than 700
market participants and producing a 459-page assessment.
Although they were invited to make concessions to help the
deal, such as the German operator selling its Eurex derivatives
business or NYSE selling its London-based futures exchange
Liffe, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext refused.
They argued that the Commission used too narrow a view of
the derivatives market by discounting the vast over-the-counter
(OTC) segment. If that was included, they said, it would make
their overall market share substantially less.
Supporters of the deal say that while the two operators
would have had a strong hold on the exchange-traded derivatives
business, OTC trade accounts for 95 percent of the total market.
Regulators also want more OTC trades shifted onto exchanges,
something the merger might have achieved.
"There is either a fundamental flaw in the EU's policy or in
the decision," an adviser to the exchanges said. "There is every
reason to have this ruling more carefully examined."
While the detail of Deutsche Boerse's appeal will only be
clear when it is lodged, Chief Executive Reto Francioni said
after the merger was blocked on Feb. 1 he was unhappy about the
market definition employed.
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said in
January the decision to exclude over-the-counter trade ignored
the realities of the marketplace.
"They don't want to have the Commission's definition set in
stone, because then it might become a benchmark for future
rulings," said a second lawyer. "They want to broaden the
definition, or else get the Commission on a technicality."
The General Court has in the past overturned Commission
rulings on procedural grounds, but that leaves the substance
unaffected. In this case, Deutsche Boerse needs to see the court
dispute the substance of the Commission's ruling.
Analysts see that as unlikely.
"The move ... is about receiving acknowledgement that the
market view chosen by the European Commission is artificially
narrow and thus wrong and cannot be maintained in future
decisions," said analyst Christian Muschick at investment bank
Silvia Quandt.
"I could imagine that the court will call the market view
narrow, but within the area of discretion of the European
Commission," he said.
Another goal, and one that would be reinforced if NYSE
Euronext joined Deutsche Boerse in the appeal, would be to
protect the companies against investors who might sue them for
the failure of the merger.
The German operator said last month the failed tie-up cost
it 82 million euros ($108.6 million) in 2011 and NYSE may have
incurred similar costs. A successful appeal may recover some
pride and reputational lustre, if not any of that money.
Lawyers expect the appeal to cost Deutsche Boerse about 3
million euros, which they say is relatively little given what it
has already spent.