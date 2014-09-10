* Will have three top officials for economic issues
* Dombrovskis and Katainen to oversee France's Moscovici
By Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 The new European Commission
will spread responsibility for key economic issues over three
top officials with different economic views, in what critics say
could mean policy deadlock but advocates see as a route to
compromise.
Commission President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker appointed
French Socialist former finance minister Pierre Moscovici as
commissioner for economic and financial affairs, taxation and
customs union. He will monitor governments' fiscal performance
and the overall health of the economies of the 28-nation bloc.
France, which has been violating EU fiscal rules six years
in a row, has been pushing, along with Italy, for a softer
approach to budget consolidation, arguing it would help boost
moribund growth in the euro zone.
Some policymakers therefore see the appointment of the
Frenchman to the job as a sign that Paris may count on the EU
executive's leniency on its budget consolidation.
"I don't think the appointment of Pierre Moscovici as
commissioner for economic and monetary affairs was a very wise
personnel decision," said Norbert Barthle, budget committee
leader for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian
Democrats. "It will be interesting to see how Mr Moscovici deals
with France's excessive deficit," he said.
"This is where Mr. Moscovici can show that he really
represents Europe's interests," Barthle said.
France announced on Wednesday it was breaking the latest in
a long line of promises to the EU to cut its public deficit,
conceding it now would take until 2017 to bring its finances in
line with EU rules, rather than 2015 as promised last year.
Moscovici, while saying the EU should not make any
exceptions for France, also said that it was "in no one's
interest to put France in a difficult situation by demanding the
impossible", showing his understanding for the views of Paris.
"This is Mr. Juncker's and European policymakers' big
mistake," one senior euro zone policymaker said.
"Moscovici won't have, given his track record in the French
government, a moral right to put other countries under pressure
to respect the Stability and Growth Pact rules. This is like
making a criminal the prison governor," the official said.
CHECKS AND BALANCES
However, Juncker has designed a new structure of the
Commission, under which Moscovici's job will be part of two
wider projects, supervised by two centre-right Commission vice
presidents, who may balance the Frenchmen's views.
Finland's former prime minister Jyrki Katainen will be the
vice president in charge of growth, jobs and investment and will
oversee the economic and financial affairs portfolio along with
several others relevant to the task.
Another former prime minister, Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis
who took his country through one of the toughest austerity
programmes in Europe, will be in charge of further euro zone
integration with a special focus on budget discipline and the
convergence of economic, fiscal and labour market policies.
He too will oversee the work of several commissioners,
including the parts of Moscovici's responsibilities that belong
to the wider euro currency project.
This will create a system of checks and balances, Juncker
said. "Vice presidents and commissioners will be mutually
dependent on one another," Juncker said.
"A commissioner will depend on the support of a vice
president to bring a new initiative. A vice president will
depend on his or her ... commissioners ... to successfully
complete the project assigned to him or her," he said.
An EU official said the system would make decision-making
"more streamlined" and ensure commissioners focused their
efforts on Juncker's strategic goals.
It would not mean that vice presidents were empowered to
create a "filter or barrier" to a commissioner's proposals but
rather a "cross-fertilisation" of ideas, the official said.
In the outgoing EU executive arm most of the tasks that will
now be shared by the three officials were either handled by the
previous economic and monetary affairs commissioner alone or
were not formally assigned at all.
Finance ministers of the 18 countries sharing the euro and
the wider team of all 28 EU finance ministers will meet in Milan
on Friday and Saturday, to discuss the extent of flexibility
built into EU budget rules that Moscovici will have to uphold.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and Alastair
Macdonald in Brussels; Editing by Alison Williams)