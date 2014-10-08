BRUSSELS Oct 8 The European Parliament accepted the controversial nomination of Spain's Miguel Arias Canete to run the EU's energy and climate affairs in a committee vote on Wednesday but blocked Slovenia's Alenka Bratusek from joining the new executive.

Members of the environment and industry committees said a left-right alliance had supported Arias Canete, a conservative, but rejected Bratusek, the centrist nominee for vice president for energy union. Her failure is likely to oblige incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to choose another candidate from Slovenia and reshuffle his line-up. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)