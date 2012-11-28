BRUSSELS Nov 28 If the euro zone is to be
strengthened, the 17 countries that share the single currency
must be allowed to integrate more quickly than the wider
European Union of 27 nations, the president of the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
In a firm acknowledgement that a "two-speed" Europe is all
but inevitable, Jose Manuel Barroso said that a better
functioning of Europe's economic and monetary union depended on
some countries moving together more quickly than others.
"The euro area must be able to integrate quicker and deeper
than the EU at large, whilst preserving the integrity of the
policies conducted at 27, notably the single market," Barroso
said as he unveiled the Commission's vision for the future of
the bloc's monetary union.
"This means that, wherever appropriate, the euro area
measures should be open to the participation of other member
states."
