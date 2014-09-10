BRUSSELS, Sept 10 European Commission
President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker unveiled the team on
Wednesday that will run key areas of the European Union's
policy-making over the next five years with a focus on economic
growth, energy reforms, competition and trade.
Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici takes the
key portfolio of economic and monetary policy, but he will be
supervised by former Finnish prime minister Jyrki Katainen and
former Latvian prime minister Valdis Dombrovskis.
Britain's Jonathan Hill will take a key portfolio described
as Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets
Union - something the London government, outside the euro zone,
had been pitching hard for. He will be in charge of relations
with, among others, the European Banking Authority.
Former Danish economy minister Margrethe Vestager will be in
charge of the powerful competition portfolio that gives the EU a
big say in the expansion or merger plans of the world's biggest
companies, while former Slovenian prime minister Alenka Bratusek
will oversee the EU's plan to create an energy union.
Sweden's Cecilia Malmstrom will have the task of negotiating
the world's biggest trade agreement between the United States
and Europe.
Germany's Guenther Oettinger will have responsibility for
the digital economy, a portfolio including the overhaul of the
EU telecoms market.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)