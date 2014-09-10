* Juncker unveils new 28-strong European Commission
By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 The incoming head of the
European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, unveiled an EU
executive team on Wednesday that handed key economic
responsibilities to French and British politicians but overseen
by others in a new-look hierarchy.
Naming Britain's Jonathan Hill to a brief including banks
and the integration of EU capital markets was widely seen as a
gesture to British Prime Minister David Cameron, a vocal critic
of Juncker and his support for a powerful Brussels that Cameron
says could push Britons to vote to quit the European Union.
Pierre Moscovici, the nominee of French President Francois
Hollande and a proponent of government spending to boost euro
zone growth, will run economic and monetary affairs.
But in a mark of the balance among the competing interests
of the 28 EU member states, both economy and finance portfolios
will be overseen by two vice-presidents, former prime ministers
Jyrki Katainen of Finland and Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis, both
northern euro zone allies of Germany and partisans of austerity.
Moscovici said it would be "out of the question" for France
to get special treatment from the Commission and avoid penalties
if, as Paris said it would, it misses EU targets for cutting its
public deficits. But he also said it was not in other countries'
interests to "demand the impossible" of the French.
The conservative Katainen, 42, will take charge of ensuring
several commissioners all deliver measures to fulfil Juncker's
promise to promote jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness.
Dombrovskis slashed budgets in his ex-Soviet state in order
to qualify to use the euro but still managed to get re-elected.
He will now coordinate all policy affecting the single currency.
Germany, as economic powerhouse of the Union, is sure of a
major say in its affairs. Berlin's representative, the outgoing
EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger, will be responsible
for the "digital economy", notably the telecoms industry.
The introduction of an upper layer of seven vice-presidents
without their own direct portfolios makes them gatekeepers of
what other commissioners can put on the agenda for action by the
executive as a whole. Juncker said that, and his appointment of
a powerful first vice-president, Dutch Foreign Minister Frans
Timmermans, was intended to streamline the Commission's work.
Giving each member state a seat on the executive has made it
increasingly unwieldy as the EU has expanded greatly.
EU officials dismissed concerns that the two-tier structure
broke rules on commissioners' equality. Each will retain one
vote in the "college" - though most decisions are made by
consensus. And what gets voted on will be determined,
ultimately, by Juncker.
They also played down concerns that overlapping roles could
create confusion and fuel rivalries. The key, Juncker said, was
for the group to operate as a team. Commissioners will enact
policy, coordinated by the vice presidents - who will lack the
power that comes with direct control of executive departments.
Featuring a higher quotient of senior political figures such
as former prime ministers than previous commissions, the group
must win confirmation en bloc by the European Parliament before
taking up its five-year mandate, in principle on Nov. 1.
They will have their first opportunity to meet as a team on
Thursday at a secret location "near Brussels", officials said.
JOBS AND GROWTH
Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg whose
appointment by EU leaders in June was fiercely opposed by
Cameron, said his goal was to provide the European Union's half
a billion people with better prospects after tough years of
unemployment and stagnation that fuelled a surge in support for
anti-EU parties in May's election to the European Parliament.
"In these unprecedented times, Europe's citizens expect us
to deliver," Juncker told a news conference. "After years of
economic hardship and often painful reforms, Europeans expect a
performing economy, sustainable jobs, more social protection,
safer borders, energy security and digital opportunities.
"Today I am presenting the team that will put Europe back on
the path to jobs and growth."
In a surprise move, Cameron's Conservative ally Hill, a
former public relations consultant and leader of the upper house
of parliament who is little known even in London, was given a
revamped portfolio entitled Financial Stability, Financial
Services and Capital Markets Union.
One analyst described Hill's job as "a major peace offering"
by Juncker to Cameron, who welcomed the appointment as showing
that efforts to create a banking union were not the sole
preserve of countries using the euro currency. Britain has
feared that euro zone efforts to regulate financial markets to
guard against new crises could hurt London's dominance as a
banking centre.
Keeping Britain in the bloc is a major goal for EU leaders
in the face of Cameron's demands for Brussels to devolve powers
and plan for a 2017 referendum on continued British membership.
The nomination of Nordic allies of free-trading Britain to
key roles in global trade negotiations and anti-trust policy may
also offer London comfort.
Danish liberal Margrethe Vestager will be in charge of the
competition portfolio that gives her a big say in the expansion
or merger plans of the world's biggest companies. Sweden's
Cecilia Malmstrom will have the task of negotiating the world's
biggest trade agreement, between the United States and Europe.
"RIGHT HAND"
Miguel Arias Caneta of Spain will be energy and climate
change commissioner. Former Slovenian premier Alenka Bratusek is
vice-president overseeing development of an energy union.
The twinning of the climate change and energy industry
briefs drew some concern from environmental activists.
Juncker noted that he had nine women on his commission, the
same number as in the outgoing team led by Jose Manuel Barroso -
something that members of the European Parliament had said would
be important to their confirmation of the Commission in office.
Of the seven vice-presidents, three are women, including
41-year-old Federica Mogherini of Italy, who was chosen directly
by EU leaders as the Union's foreign affairs chief.
Major problems for her include the confrontation with Russia
over Ukraine, an issue also likely to involve Caneta at energy
and Austria's Johannes Hahn, the new commissioner for the
European Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations.
Actual enlargement of the bloc is not on the cards in the
five years of Juncker's mandate following its rapid expansion.
In another key area for the EU, Dimitris Avramopoulos of
Greece will run migration, which includes efforts to stem the
flow of poor, illegal migrants from across the Mediterranean.
Dutchman Timmermans will become, in the president's own
words, Juncker's "right hand". The Luxemburger's critics had
questioned his willingness to heed those like Cameron resistant
to the continual expansion of the powers of Brussels, as well as
his ability to cope with such a heavy managerial workload.
Hugo Brady, an expert on the European Union at the London
School of Economics, said it was "very clever" to have appointed
as deputy Timmermans, a leading veteran of European diplomacy
from a country often sceptical of EU centralisation.
"Juncker has done a very good job of marshalling quite an
array of big beasts," he said. "Hill for financial affairs is a
major peace offering to Cameron. It is clever, it is political
and it is generous. The Commission is also well stacked up with
fiscal hawks, in a gesture to Germany."
