By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Anger among left-wing EU
lawmakers at the choice of a Spanish conservative to run the
bloc's climate change policies could disrupt the process of
installing a new executive for the European Union in the next
month.
Miguel Arias Canete is among several of incoming European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's 27-strong team who
may face a rough ride in parliamentary confirmation hearings
next week in Brussels. A veto on any of them could hold up the
installation of the whole executive, due on Nov. 1.
But Canete's ties to oil firms, and environmental activists'
concerns about the merging of the energy and climate portfolios
under his control, may pose the most serious threat to Juncker's
hopes for the clean sweep of confirmations he needs in order to
take office. Five years ago, the rejection of three nominees
delayed formation of the current Commission for three months.
Britain's Jonathan Hill will be grilled on his suitability
to oversee banking union and financial services when London is
outside the euro zone and hostile toward EU involvement in its
financial sector. France's Pierre Moscovici will argue he can
enforce budget rules in the euro area despite a record of fiscal
laxity in Paris.
Tibor Navracsics from Hungary, whose brief covers education,
culture and citizenship, faces a rough time convincing lawmakers
concerned about his party's record on democracy. Ireland's Phil
Hogan is embroiled in a political row at home. Alenka Bratusek
lacks support from her Slovenian government, since as caretaker
prime minister she nominated herself after losing an election.
But members of the European Parliament said Canete, a former
agriculture minister, may face the biggest risk of rejection
because some see his relations with the oil industry as a breach
of rules aimed at preventing conflicts of interest: "Parliament
will be very critical," German Social Democrat lawmaker Jo
Leinen said. "He seems to be the wrong man for the wrong job."
COMPLEX TACTICS
Canete's centre-right European People's Party is the largest
bloc in the European Parliament, helping his case in a tactical
struggle for influence on the Commission that has national,
party political, gender and various other dimensions. But the
EPP, to which Juncker belongs, has under a third of the seats.
A new parliament featuring an influx of anti-EU lawmakers
elected in May is keen to flex its muscles over the nominees of
member states, even if Juncker has stressed that he himself was
appointed as a result of parliamentary support - unlike his
predecessors, who were exclusively chosen by government leaders.
Spanish sources said Canete was nervous about his three-hour
parliamentary grilling next Wednesday at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).
Canete himself declined to comment.
Many lawmakers on the right are willing to support him after
he said earlier this month he would sell shares he held in oil
companies Petrolifera Ducar and Petrologis Canarias.
Luis de Grandes, a Spanish member of EPP, said Canete's wife
and children had also divested shares. The claims of conflict of
interest were being used by opponents as "an excuse," he said.
"He is by no means a one-sided representative of fossil
fuels or nuclear energy, but also supports renewable energy and
energy efficiency. There is in my view no conflict of
interests," Peter Liese, a German member of the European
Parliament's EPP, said.
EU officials close to Juncker also stressed that Canete's
immediate divestment of oil company shares after his nomination
to the job should quash any suggestion of conflict of interest.
But left-leaning politicians, who refer to a web of family
involvement in oil, say his nomination is still wrong.
The Commissioners' code of conduct says: "A Commissioner
shall not deal with matters within his/her portfolio in which,
she/he has any personal interest, in particular a family or
financial interest which could impair her/his independence."
THE OFFICE, NOT JUST THE MAN
Green politicians and environmental groups are also
concerned about the nature of the role he has been offered.
Juncker has decided he should hold sway over energy and
climate, two portfolio areas previously kept separate, stirring
concern among environmental campaigners that business interests
and energy will sweep aside climate policy.
EU officials close to Juncker says the two departments will
still exist separately under Canete and that the combination can
avoid "turf wars" seen in the past, better coordinate
development of renewable energy sources and help the bloc meet
its obligations under U.N. efforts to curb climate change.
Juncker's team will not discuss any "Plan B" if any of the
parliamentary committees withholds approval for a candidate.
Even if Wednesday's hearing concludes Canete's nomination
should be blocked, parliament could manage to fit in a hearing
of an alternative candidate before the end of October in theory,
avoiding delaying confirmation of the new Commission. But if
there are further vetoes that could be a bigger problem.
The outgoing Commission includes Climate Commissioner Connie
Hedegaard, a Dane whose task is to enforce EU climate goals,
leaving the energy portfolio, which has risen in importance
since the conflict between Europe's biggest gas supplier Russia
and Ukraine, for Commissioner Guenther Oettinger of Germany.
In addition, the outgoing Commission has an environment
commissioner and a fisheries commissioner. Juncker proposes a
single commissioner to handle environment and fisheries -
Karmenu Vella of Malta, the smallest EU member state.
The Greens group in the European Parliament has written to
Juncker objecting to Canete and also to the proposed new
structure of the Commission, which apart from the new portfolio
groupings, creates a hierarchy of vice presidents, with the
effective power to quash decisions taken at commissioner level.
"The fact that no vice president has explicit responsibility
for sustainability indicates that environment and climate policy
is clearly put on hold," Luxembourg Green Claude Turmes wrote in
a blog. "The structure he has proposed for the new Commission
appears to be based on promoting an outdated approach of
economic growth at the cost of the environment," he said.
