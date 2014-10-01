BRUSSELS Oct 1 Britain's controversial choice
for the European Commission declared his support for closer
European financial integration at the start of an expected tough
confirmation hearing in the European Parliament on Wednesday.
After three days of largely softball questioning of other
nominees, Jonathan Hill, a member of Prime Minister David
Cameron's increasingly Eurosceptical Conservative party, faced
deep doubts among EU lawmakers about his suitability to oversee
banking and financial services in the 28-nation bloc, given his
country's refusal to join the euro or a European banking union.
Before Hill took the stand, many deputies had questioned the
judgment of Jean-Claude Juncker, president-elect of the EU
executive, in assigning the sensitive portfolio which covers the
City of London, Europe's main financial centre, to the former
lobbyist.
Philippe Lamberts, Belgian president of the European Green
party, said it was the most egregious example of "Juncker's pack
of jokers", matching candidates to portfolios for which they
were least suited due to their countries' track record.
"Perhaps most perverse of all was the job allotted to the
candidate from the UK - a country dominated by, and at times
destabilised by, its outsize financial sector," he wrote in the
Financial Times.
He suggested Hill should be reshuffled to a less sensitive
portfolio, along with the French nominee for economic and
monetary affairs commissioner in the light of France's serial
breaches of EU budget rules, and the Spanish candidate for EU
energy and climate action chief, who was a shareholder in an oil
company.
In his opening statement and in written answers released
before the hearing, Hill sought to disarm criticism of his
nationality and background, depicting himself as a bridge
between countries inside and outside the single currency area.
"As European Commissioner, my job will be to build greater
trust and confidence between the euro "ins" and "outs" in the
interest of the European Union as a whole," he said, in remarks
that began by thanking the committee chairman in Italian and
continued, briefly, in French.
He drew sympathetic chuckles with a self-deprecating joke
about his "approximation of the language of Moliere".
"We are all agreed there can be no going back to pre-crisis
days," Hill told lawmakers. "No going back to the wild risk
taking with its terrible toll on the jobs and living standards
of so many of our citizens. No going back to our banks having to
be rescued on the back of taxpayers."
He also offered an impassioned defence of the EU, telling
lawmakers: "I want to work for the common European interest and
I want my country to remain part of a Union of 500 million
people with shared values, who live together, work together,
trade together and who face global challenges together."
HANDFUL IN DOUBT
Hill was the first of a handful of nominees who may face a
difficult confirmation process to appear in parliament, although
even irritated Greens doubt whether he or any others will be
blocked by a parliament where Juncker has broad backing.
In an effort to limit any risk, Juncker removed the
ultra-sensitive of issue of bankers' pay from Hill's brief,
giving it to the Czech nominee for justice commissioner instead.
Spanish conservative Miguel Arias Canete, a bogeyman for
environmentalists, and Hungarian nationalist Tibor Navracsics,
seen by human rights campaigners as unsuited to be in charge of
European citizenship, were to be questioned later on Wednesday.
Former French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici is sure to
face a grilling on Thursday after his country announced it would
not meet its EU budget commitments this year or next and needed
another two years until 2017 to get its deficit down to the EU
limit of 3 percent of national output.
Parliamentary sources said that all 10 nominees questioned
on Monday and Tuesday, including trade commissioner-designate
Cecilia Malmstrom, had been given a green light by the
parliamentary committees.
"There are no problems so far," one said.
However, Hill faced a bumpier ride since his party is not
part of one of two big centre-right and centre-left political
groups that dominate the EU legislature, meaning he cannot count
on their protection.
Back home in Britain, a schism over Europe cast a pall over
the annual conference of the Conservative party, overshadowing
Cameron's showcase speech, after a party donor became the latest
figure to defect to the anti-EU UK Independence Party.
Seeking to appease Eurosceptics in his own party and beyond,
Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's relationship with
the EU and hold an in/out referendum on membership in 2017 if he
is re-elected next year.
The prime minister said this week it would not break his
heart of Britons voted to leave, although he believed it was in
the UK's interest to stay in a reformed union.
"NO CONFLICTS OF INTEREST"
In his opening statement, Hill underlined his experience in
government and business without referring explicitly to his work
as a lobbyist on behalf of corporate interests, including in the
financial services sector.
"I left over four years ago when I entered the British
government as a minister. And by the way, I have since disposed
of any shareholding. I hold no shares. I am a not a member of
any boards. And so I do not believe I have any conflicts of
interest," he said.
He described the establishment of a European banking union
as the centrepiece of work to restore the financial system, even
though Britain has turned its back on joining it, promising to
"put the remaining pieces of the jigsaw in place".
"Yes, I come from a country outside the Banking Union, but
the crisis has highlighted how interdependent the 28 member
states are," Hill said. "A strong Banking Union matters to us
all, and I will do everything I can to make it a flagship for
the European Union."
The project will take a major step forward next month when
the European Central Bank takes over as the single supervisor
for some 130 of the biggest euro zone banks after conducting
thorough health checks on their balance sheets.
Britain is keen to see EU markets opened up more to its
powerful banks, insurers and others, but is anxious not to see
Brussels gaining more regulatory oversight on the City.
In a move that defused one possible source of friction for
Hill, Juncker move a part of the portfolio that deals with an EU
cap on bankers' bonuses to a different commissioner - though his
staff insisted that was arranged before Hill was given the job.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London; Writing by Paul
Taylor)