* Committee asks Hill back for grilling, want substance, not
charm
* Hill says will bridge euro zone "ins" and "outs"
* Supports EU banking union, wants capital markets union for
all
* Spanish nominee under fire over oil industry links
* Hungarian rebuffs "Mein Kampf" jibe, asserts democratic
values
(Recasts with Hill to face new hearing)
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Oct 1 The installation of a new
executive team for the European Union hit a first major obstacle
on Wednesday when EU lawmakers ordered Britain's Jonathan Hill
to return next week to try again to convince them he could be
trusted to oversee financial services in the bloc.
After a three-hour interrogation in which Prime Minister
David Cameron's choice had appeared to disarm a potentially
hostile economic affairs committee with wit and assurances of
his European commitment, parties failed to agree on his approval
and said he should return to face questions, probably on Monday.
"We are asking him to do a resit," Sven Giegold, finance
spokesman for the Greens, who led the charge against allowing a
former business lobbyist to control EU policy over a sector
where the City of London has interests at odds with Brussels.
A leading member of the committee from Hill's Conservative
party tweeted: "Additional exchange of views next week for Hill.
Not easy to learn 5 years of financial regulation in 10 days."
Greens and others on the left, as well as some German
conservatives wary of letting a country outside the euro zone
have an appointment with powers affecting the single currency,
had highlighted what they called a lack of substance in many of
Hill's otherwise fluent answers.
Some were especially concerned by his seemingly limited
knowledge on proposals for Eurobonds - a sharing of public debt
liabilities across the euro area - that is a hot-button issue in
Germany but virtually unheard of in British politics.
"He could not explain his position on euro bonds, which is
rather embarrassing," Giegold told Reuters.
After a first two days of relatively untroubled hearings for
some of the 27 nominees to the European Commission, Hill may not
be alone in facing further obstacles that could delay incoming
Commission President Jean-Jacques Juncker's efforts to have his
full team approved by parliament before taking office on Nov. 1.
The Spanish nominee to a newly merged energy and climate
change office also faced hostile questioning late on Wednesday
over family investments in the oil industry. And the Hungarian
nominated to oversee education and culture had to defend his
record in a government many in the EU say is anti-democratic.
JUNCKER TEAM
Juncker, with broad backing from his own centre-right and
other mainstream parties in the increasingly assertive EU
legislature, has promised a line-up to revive the economy and
regain the trust of voters who returned a new phalanx of anti-EU
members to parliament in elections in May.
But many lawmakers are also keen to demonstrate their
independence from the Commission, and from the 28 governments of
the Union, which each nominate one member to the executive.
Earlier in the day, before a buzzing audience of hundreds in
an amphitheatre at the modernist European Parliament buildings
in Brussels, Hill appeared to disarm doubting EU lawmakers with
a combination of personal charm, a broad grasp of financial
regulation and commitment to European integration.
Hill assured them he was "not here as a representative of
the City of London", promised to act in the common EU interest,
praised his French predecessor and flattered the legislature.
He drew laughter and a ripple of applause when he rebuffed a
questioner from the UK Independence Party, which wants to pull
Britain out of the EU, by saying he did not think Queen
Elizabeth would see any conflict between his oath of loyalty to
her and his oath of office as a European Commissioner.
Philippe Lamberts, Belgian president of the European Green
party, said before the hearing that Hill was the most
ill-assigned of "Juncker's pack of jokers" but he acknowledged
after the session that the Briton was likely to be approved.
Spain's Miguel Arias Canete, a conservative former
agriculture minister, ran into a barrage of criticism from
left-wing and Green lawmakers over past links with the oil
industry and last-minute changes in his statement of financial
interests.
He said he had sold his shares in two oil storage companies
as soon as he was nominated as energy commissioner and his son
had resigned from their boards. He repeatedly dodged questions
about his brother-in-law's interest in energy firms.
Canete also apologised for having made what he called an
inappropriate sexist comment during this year's European
Parliament election campaign. After a debate against a female
candidate, he had said debating a woman was hard because a man
who used his "intellectual superiority" might appear chauvinist.
He insisted there was no conflict of interest between his
previous business interests and his portfolio. He was applauded
by centre-right allies but criticised by several other groups.
In another hearing, Hungarian nominee Tibor Navracsics had
to rebuff questions on his role in a Budapest government that
has clashed with the EU over its treatment of minorities and
laws that Brussels says restricted the media and free speech.
Seeking the education, culture and citizenship portfolio, he
highlighted his role in negotiating Hungary's modification of
new laws under EU pressure and his embrace, having grown up
under communist dictatorship, of European values of democracy.
Asked sarcastically by an independent German lawmaker if he
would make Hitler's "Mein Kampf" a set text in schools, he won
applause by expressing support for Hungary's Jewish community.
CONSENSUS BUILDER
Hill tried to defuse criticism of his nationality and
background, depicting himself as a consensus builder and bridge
between countries inside and outside the common currency area.
"We are all agreed there can be no going back to pre-crisis
days," he told lawmakers. "No going back to the wild risk-
taking with its terrible toll on the jobs and living standards
of so many of our citizens. No going back to our banks having to
be rescued on the back of taxpayers."
But he also said the bulk of Europe's post-crisis financial
regulation was now in place and his task was mostly to fine-tune
it and strike a balance to ensure that too much regulation did
not deny the EU economy "the lifeblood of investment".
Echoing a broad goal of Juncker to regain the trust of
voters who elected large numbers of Eurosceptics to the
parliament in May, Hill said he wanted to promote investment and
ease barriers that could benefit ordinary consumers.
He floundered when asked for his views on euro zone bonds,
high frequency trading and how he would defuse risks from "too
big to fail" financial giants, prompting German liberal Michael
Theurer to say: "You have shown impressive rhetorical brilliance
but a fundamental lack of substance."
Seeking to appease Eurosceptics in his own party and beyond,
Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's relationship with
the EU and hold an in/out referendum on membership in 2017 if he
is re-elected next year.
Cameron said this week it would not break his heart if
Britons voted to leave, although he believed it was in the UK's
interest to stay in a reformed union. Hill sidestepped questions
on whether he would be involved in negotiations Cameron wants to
reform the EU - his "day job", he said, would be EU finance.
Former French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici is sure to
face a grilling on Thursday after his country announced it would
need another two years until 2017 to get its deficit down to
the EU limit of 3 percent of national output.
Parliamentary sources said all 10 nominees questioned on
Monday and Tuesday, including trade nominee Cecilia Malmstrom,
had been given a green light by the parliamentary committees.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London and Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by
David Stamp and Peter Graff)