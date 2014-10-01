* Left-right rift threatens high-profile British, French
By Barbara Lewis and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Oct 2 The formation of a new European
Union executive hit trouble on Wednesday as splits among EU
lawmakers held up confirmation of British and Spanish nominees
and threatened to disrupt approval for France's choice to run
economic policy.
British Conservative Jonathan Hill, named to oversee the
finance sector, was summoned back to a new grilling next week,
and Greens and the left delayed Spaniard Miguel Arias Canete
securing the energy and climate brief, prompting a threat from
his centre-right allies to block approval for French Socialist
Pierre Moscovici at an economics committee hearing on Thursday.
"Moscovici ... will have a very hard time," Peter Liese, a
German centre-right lawmaker, told Reuters, fuming at the
treatment of Arias Canete, whom opponents on the environment
committee said should be ruled out of the role due to family
ties to the oil business.
"From today, it's very clear we will be much tougher. We
were so kind with the other political groups until now."
Claude Turmes, a Green from Luxembourg, spoke of a "dirty
game behind the scenes" in which the right was blocking a
committee vote that could kill off Arias Canete's candidacy and
threatening to block the high-profile appointment of Moscovici.
Incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
had hoped broad understanding between his centre-right and the
mainstream left could secure swift passage for a controversial
line-up, more political than technocratic in Juncker's words, of
a team he says can revive the economy and win back voters who
returned a phalanx of anti-EU parties to the parliament in May.
But many lawmakers are also keen to demonstrate their
independence from the Commission, and from the 28 governments of
the Union, each of which nominates one member to the executive.
After the approval of the first 10 of the nominees in the
first two days of hearings, angry scenes in parliamentary
committee rooms on Wednesday night threatened to disrupt a
timetable under which the new Commission is supposed to be
approved en bloc on Oct. 22 and to take office on Nov. 1.
Any delay could draw into the dispute leaders of European
governments and might, if prolonged, leave the outgoing team of
Jose Manuel Barroso as a lame duck handling the confrontation
with Russia over Ukraine, trade negotiations with Washington and
rumbling divisions over austerity and deficits in the euro zone.
CONTROVERSIAL NOMINEES
Juncker, a long-time prime minister of Luxembourg and
veteran EU dealmaker, has made a point of startling choices,
naming figures to roles in which they or their governments have
been at odds with Brussels. Some have described it as turning
poachers into gamekeepers.
But the strategy could backfire if, for example, lawmakers
will not believe a Briton can be trusted to run EU banking or a
Frenchman can impose EU budget discipline on his Socialist party
in Paris or a Hungarian right-winger can protect human rights.
Hill seemed to charm many of his interrogators with wit and
warm words for European integration that set him apart from
Eurosceptics in his party. But he failed to convince critics he
was on top of a brief that would give a Briton a big say over
the euro zone, to which London wants access for its financial
services industry but refuses to join by using the EU currency.
"We are asking him to do a resit," said Sven Giegold of the
Greens, saying Hill would likely be questioned again on Monday.
Kay Swinburne, a Conservative on the economic committee
tweeted: "Additional exchange of views next week for Hill. Not
easy to learn 5 years of financial regulation in 10 days."
Greens and the left, as well as some German conservatives
wary of giving a euro "out" country such leverage on the common
currency, saw a lack of substance in many of Hill's otherwise
fluent answers. Some were especially concerned by his limited
knowledge of proposals for Eurobonds - a sharing of public debt
liabilities across the euro area - that is a hot-button issue in
Germany but virtually unheard of in British politics.
"He could not explain his position on Eurobonds, which is
rather embarrassing," Giegold told Reuters.
Hill assured them he was "not here as a representative of
the City of London", promised to act in the common EU interest,
praised his French predecessor and flattered the legislature.
He drew laughter and a ripple of applause when he rebuffed a
questioner from the UK Independence Party, which wants to pull
Britain out of the EU, by saying he did not think Queen
Elizabeth would see any conflict between his oath of loyalty to
her and his oath of office as a European Commissioner.
Seeking to appease Eurosceptics, British Prime Minister
David Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's relationship
with the EU and hold a referendum on membership in 2017 if he is
re-elected next year.
Cameron said this week it would not break his heart if
Britons voted to leave, although he believed it was in the UK's
interest to stay in a reformed union. Hill sidestepped questions
on whether he would be involved in negotiations Cameron wants to
reform the EU. His "day job", he said, would be EU finance.
ENERGY QUESTIONS
Arias Canete, a former agriculture minister, ran into a
barrage of criticism over past links with the oil industry and
last-minute changes in his statement of financial interests.
He said he had sold his shares in two oil storage companies
as soon as he was nominated as energy commissioner and his son
had resigned from their boards. He repeatedly dodged questions
about his brother-in-law's interest in energy firms.
Arias Canete also apologised for having made what he called
an inappropriate sexist comment during this year's European
Parliament election campaign. After a debate against a female
candidate, he had said debating a woman was hard because a man
who used his "intellectual superiority" might appear chauvinist.
He insisted there was no conflict of interest between his
previous business interests and his portfolio. He was applauded
by centre-right allies but criticised by several other groups,
some of which also oppose Juncker's plan to merge the climate
change and energy portfolios under a single commissioner.
In another hearing, Hungarian nominee Tibor Navracsics had
to rebuff questions on his role in a Budapest government that
has clashed with the EU over its treatment of minorities and
laws that Brussels says restricted the media and free speech.
Seeking the education, culture and citizenship portfolio, he
highlighted his role in negotiating Hungary's modification of
new laws under EU pressure and his embrace, having grown up
under communist dictatorship, of European values of democracy.
Asked sarcastically by an independent German lawmaker if he
would make Hitler's "Mein Kampf" a set text in schools, he won
applause by expressing support for Hungary's Jewish community.
It was not clear what the next steps on Arias Canete and
Navracsics's candidacies would be. One EU official said Juncker
did not expect more parliamentary decisions until Monday.
Moscovici, who was finance minister until earlier this year,
is sure to face a torrid three hours before the economics
committee, starting at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT). France announced on
Wednesday it would need another two years until 2017 to get its
deficit down to an EU limit of 3 percent of national output.
Germany's centre-right chancellor Angela Merkel is at odds
with French President Francois Hollande over his proposal fiscal
rigour be eased to reflate the economy. Berlin is pushing Paris
to reform its finances and promote more competitive business.
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Howard Goller)