By Paul Taylor
PARIS, Oct 5 Party politics seems set to trump
concerns about the competence and suitability of several
candidates for the European Commission when lawmakers pass
judgment on Jean-Claude Juncker's most controversial nominees
this week.
The European Parliament has flexed its muscles by recalling
Britain's Jonathan Hill for a second hearing on Tuesday on his
fitness to be in charge of banking and financial services.
The French, Hungarian and Czech aspirants are being forced
to take written re-sits. Parliament's lawyers are scrutinising
the financial statements of Spain's nominee for the energy and
climate change portfolio, Miguel Arias Canete, who is also under
fire over his family's oil industry ties.
And the former Slovenian prime minister, who nominated
herself after losing an election, faces a bumpy ride on Monday.
Yet mutual dependence between the EU's two main political
families -- Juncker's centre-right European People's Party (EPP)
and the centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) of European
Parliament president Martin Schulz -- means any major rejections
seem unlikely.
"The worst case scenario that we keep all the bad candidates
because they cut a deal cannot be ruled out," said Sylvie
Goulard, a member of the centrist ALDE group on the economic
committee, which grilled Hill and France's Pierre Moscovici.
She said Juncker would do better to reshuffle his pack so
that weaker nominees are moved to less sensitive jobs but added:
"That is not the direction things are going in."
A senior EU official, reflecting the institutional fears of
Commission veterans, said score settling by the political groups
had taken over from the examination of competence.
"It is no longer about the right candidate. It is a
political game between the parties in parliament -- taking
hostages and exchanging them," he said.
Juncker's spokeswoman said he was satisfied with the
performance of all the candidates in their hearings, especially
Hill. A source close to the former Luxembourg prime minister
said he spent the weekend working the telephones to parliament
leaders and Schulz "to cool things down".
THREE POWER STRUGGLES
There are at least three power struggles in play: between
Juncker and the parliament; among the main political groups in
the legislature; and between lawmakers and the member states.
Parliament forced the replacement of nominees in 2004 and
2009 and some lawmakers want to wield that power again to assert
the Commission's accountability to the elected assembly.
Schulz was Juncker's unsuccessful centre-left opponent in
the May European elections and may have a personal motive for
flexing the legislature's prerogatives.
However Juncker can claim democratic legitimacy of his own
since unlike his predecessor, Jose Manuel Barroso, he was the
EPP's declared lead candidate in the election campaign.
Aides to the incoming president say he recognises that
parliament needs to get something out of the confirmation
process, but he hopes it will be satisfied with fuller answers
to the follow-up questionnaires and won't insist on scalps.
The two main political groups are dependent on each other
for a majority due to the influx of Eurosceptic far-left and
far-right members after the pan-European elections, so a sort of
"mutual assured destruction" may impose an armistice.
Some deputies are keen to inflict defeats on the British and
Hungarian nominees because of Britain's Eurosceptic outlook and
Hungary's record on media freedom and the rule of law.
But rejecting Hill could open a crisis with London, perhaps
making it more likely that Britons vote to leave the EU if Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives win next year's general
election and hold a promised in/out referendum in 2017. And
Hungary's Tibor Navracsics distanced himself somewhat from Prime
Minister Viktor Orban.
THEATRE
In last week's parliamentary theatre, Conservatives angered
by the rough questioning of Arias Canete by the left and Greens
wreaked their revenge on Moscovici.
The Socialist, who was French finance minister until six
months ago, was given a torrid time by lawmakers who questioned
his ability to enforce the EU's budget rules when Paris had
repeatedly failed to meet its deficit-cutting targets and was
again seeking more time.
The supplementary questions he must answer in writing by
Tuesday were even more clearly designed to corner him, restrict
any wiggle room and make him punish France. One asked:
"What action should apply to Member States whose budget
deficit is constantly above 3 percent of GDP and which have
already been granted an extension of the deadline to bringing
down the deficit to Maastricht levels? Under which circumstances
would you argue for granting more time or applying sanctions?
What action will you apply to a Member State whose public debt
is constantly above 60 percent of GDP and increasing? Under what
circumstances would you not recommend to apply sanctions?"
Yet German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats,
who dominate the EPP, pulled their punches in criticising
Moscovici's performance, leaving the door open to accepting him
grudgingly for the sake of Franco-German relations.
In theory, parliament only has the right to approve or
reject the whole Commission in a single up/down vote due on Oct.
22. In practice, committees can withhold confidence from
individual nominees who display a poor grasp of their portfolio
or raise ethical or policy issues.
In 2004, lawmakers forced Italy to withdraw its nominee for
justice and home affairs, Rocco Buttiglione, after he described
homosexuality as a sin. To spare then Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi embarrassment, the EPP insisted a Socialist nominee
was also dropped and another made to switch portfolio.
No candidate has made that kind of gaffe this time, although
some have floundered when asked detailed policy questions.
Deploying charm and wit, Hill initially seemed to disarm
doubters who contended that a Briton was ill-fitted to regulate
the excesses of finance or build a European banking union, since
his country was dependent on an outsized financial sector and
had turned its back on the euro and the banking union.
But he was floored when asked for his views on euro bonds --
jointly issued euro zone government debt -- and high frequency
trading, and for his ideas for creating a capital markets union.
"I have no particularly informed view on the subject," he
said of euro bonds, a hot-button issue in Germany which unlike
the other two matters is not in his area of responsibility.
Perhaps the most successful nominee was Denmark's Margrethe
Vestager who won unanimous approval after a self-confident
three-hour audition for the powerful role of European
competition commissioner. She even turned the tables on
photographers by taking their picture on her mobile phone.
The format of the committee hearings, with no follow-up
questions allowed, favours evasions and generalities. Whether
the detailed written interrogation elicits more precise answers
remains to be seen.
But unless the lawyers and accountants find a skeleton in
Arias Canete's closet, the chances are that the wily Juncker
will be able to exploit the balance of terror between EPP and
S&D to push his team through, despite lawmakers' reservations.
He has another argument up his sleeve: neither major party
wants what he calls "Europe's last chance" to restore public
confidence to get off to a chequered start, with Barroso's lame
duck Commission possibly forced to linger in office while
parliament wrangles over new Commissioners' qualifications.
Since parliament has asked Juncker to move fast to present a
300 billion euro investment programme in November to revive the
European economy, it would be held responsible for any delay.
