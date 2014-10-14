BRUSSELS Oct 14 The European Union's incoming
chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, has proposed a minor
reshuffle of his team following the EU parliament's rejection of
the Slovenian nominee to the European Commission.
In a statement on Tuesday after meeting Slovenia's
substitute candidate, Violeta Bulc, Juncker said he had proposed
to the Council of EU government leaders a new list of
commissioners. In it, Bulc replaced former Slovenian premier
Alenka Bratusek, whom lawmakers had refused to accept.
A source close to Juncker said that if the Council accepted
Bulc - a process that could be completed via envoys in Brussels
as early as Wednesday - then he would propose Bulc take the
transport portfolio on his team. The Slovak nominee, Maros
Sefcovic, previously designated for that brief, would take the
vice presidency for energy union originally offered to Bratusek.
Bulc, a 50-year-old telecoms entrepreneur who joined the new
government in Ljubljana only last month, would face a
confirmation hearing with a committee of the European Parliament
on Monday. That would be followed by Sefcovic for his new role
on Tuesday, ahead of a vote scheduled for Oct. 22, at which the
legislature must approve or reject Juncker's team en bloc.
The new EU executive body, comprised of one representative
from each of the 28 member states, is due to take office for
five years on Nov. 1, replacing that led by the outgoing
president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso.
After several days of party political confrontation, when
the main centre-right and centre-left blocs in parliament
threatened to reject each other's candidates for Juncker's team,
all but Bratusek were accepted as commissioners by lawmakers
last week. That set Juncker, the conservative former premier of
Luxembourg, on track to take office on time.
Bulc studied in San Francisco and worked in Silicon Valley
before returning to Slovenia to work in the state telecoms
company and then found her own firm, Telemach. She was recruited
into politics as a deputy premier last month by Prime Minister
Miro Cerar, who unseated Bratusek in an election in July.
Bulc's colourful list of interests has attracted attention
in Brussels, ranging from her youthful prowess in basketball and
a black belt in tae kwon do to her training as a shaman and
promotion of fire-walking in her consultancy business.
Her record as an entrepreneur, however, may counter
sceptics, although as a liberal centrist, not backed by either
of the two main parliamentary blocs, she faces a tough hearing.
Any further rejection by parliament would probably delay the
transfer of powers from Barroso to Juncker.
The centre-left had urged Cerar to propose a candidate from
their political group to replace Bratusek, another centrist. But
the group may be mollified by Juncker's plan to promote
Sefcovic, a Slovak who is outgoing EU commissioner for relations
among the union's institutions, to the energy vice presidency.
One element undecided in the new line-up, according to the
source close to Juncker, was whether the responsibility that
Sefcovic was to have had for space travel would be handed to
Bulc. It could be assigned to another commissioner.
