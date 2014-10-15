BRUSSELS Oct 15 The European Union's incoming
chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, confirmed a reshuffle of
his team on Wednesday, assigning transport to Slovenia's Violeta
Bulc and the vice-presidency for energy union to Slovakian Maros
Sefcovic.
Earlier in the day, the other 27 EU governments accepted
Slovenia's nomination of Bulc to replace Alenka Bratusek, the
former Slovenian premier whose candidacy for the 28-strong
European Commission was blocked in parliament last week.
Bulc, a 50-year-old telecoms entrepreneur, will face a
hearing in front of EU lawmakers next week to determine her
suitability for the transport post previously allotted to
Sefcovic. He in turn will be interviewed again by parliament for
the energy post that Juncker originally offered to Bratusek.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald,
Larry King)