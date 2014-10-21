BRUSSELS Oct 21 The incoming EU executive led
by Jean-Claude Juncker looks set to take office on schedule next
month after lawmakers said committees in the European Parliament
had endorsed a final two nominees on Tuesday.
Violeta Bulc, a replacement candidate from Slovenia, was
approved as transport commissioner following a confirmation
hearing late on Monday. So was Slovak Maros Sefcovic, who has a
reshuffled role as vice-president for energy union.
Parliament is due to vote in a plenary session on Wednesday
on whether Juncker's 28-strong European Commission should take
office on Nov. 1, replacing that of outgoing president Jose
Manuel Barroso. Both Juncker's centre-right party and the main
centre-left bloc are set to ensure him a majority now that all
the commissioners have been accepted by the relevant committees.
Bulc was nominated by Slovenia after lawmakers rejected
former premier Alenka Bratusek as vice-president for energy
union. Bulc takes the transport portfolio originally assigned to
Sefcovic while he moves into the role intended for Bratusek.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)