BRUSSELS Oct 2 Pierre Moscovici, the former French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner, told his confirmation hearing on Thursday that EU budget rules were "not rigid" but should not be interpreted "over-creatively".

"Flexibility is not an over-creative interpretation of the rules," he told lawmakers. "But the system is not rigid. Countries are assessed individually. The rules take the structural effort into account." (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)