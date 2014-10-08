BRIEF-Energen Corp amends credit facility - sec filing
* Energen Corp- effective april 21 entered into a sixth amendment to its credit agreement - sec filing
(Updates voting figures from other sources)
BRUSSELS Oct 8 Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici was endorsed on Wednesday by the European Parliament to serve in the key post of economic affairs commissioners, lawmakers said after a vote in committee.
Members of the committee tweeted that Moscovici, a Socialist, had won a vote on his competence for that specific role by 32-15. Earlier, members had given slightly different figures. Moscovici was backed 44-12 on the general proposition that he be a member of the European Commission led by the executive's incoming president, Jean-Claude Juncker. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Energen Corp- effective april 21 entered into a sixth amendment to its credit agreement - sec filing
* Comstock Resources Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2q45zm4 Further company coverage: