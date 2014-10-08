(Updates voting figures from other sources)

BRUSSELS Oct 8 Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici was endorsed on Wednesday by the European Parliament to serve in the key post of economic affairs commissioners, lawmakers said after a vote in committee.

Members of the committee tweeted that Moscovici, a Socialist, had won a vote on his competence for that specific role by 32-15. Earlier, members had given slightly different figures. Moscovici was backed 44-12 on the general proposition that he be a member of the European Commission led by the executive's incoming president, Jean-Claude Juncker. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)