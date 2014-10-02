BRUSSELS Oct 2 Pierre Moscovici, the former
French finance minister nominated as EU economy commissioner,
told his confirmation hearing on Thursday that he would "act as
a European" and apply EU budget rules to France as he would to
any other state.
"Any country, large or small, if it does not take effective
action as required, I will follow the necessary procedures," he
said in answer to a question about whether he would be ready to
penalise his French Socialist allies for breaking deficit limits
set for countries in the euro zone.
"Only the rules will be my compass," he said, defending his
own record on the deficit when he was finance minister until
earlier this year. The deficit rules should be applied equally
to all, Moscovici said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)