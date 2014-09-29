By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, Sept 29
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Telecoms operators should not
be allowed to strike lucrative deals with bandwidth-hungry
content providers such as Netflix and Google
to provide them with quicker Internet access, the incoming EU
telecoms commissioner said on Monday.
Net neutrality, the principle that all internet traffic
should be treated equally, has emerged as the main sticking
point in discussions on a legislative package to overhaul
Europe's ailing telecoms sector, which Germany's Guenther
Oettinger will inherit from his predecessor Neelie Kroes.
"Net neutrality is a common interest for all users and for
all citizens, and additionally in the public interest -
emergency cases and so on - there may be an exemption, but not
for businesses, not for business cases, therefore we need
neutrality for all users," Oettinger said.
The European Parliament voted in April for strict rules
preventing internet service providers from blocking or
throttling content to manage the traffic on their networks.
But telecoms operators say that charging for different
speeds and services would help them invest in upgrading their
networks, an area where Europe lags the United States and Asia.
The German centre-right politician also told members of the
European Parliament he would work to ensure roaming fees for
using mobile phones across the 28-country bloc come to an end
and promised to modernise the EU's copyright rules to reflect
the rise of digital technologies.
He struck a combative note when asked by EU lawmakers on the
European Commission's investigation into Internet giant Google
over its competitive practices, saying it ought to be
seen as a model case.
"The question is, do we see that as an isolated case or do
we see that as nexus of a 'Google package'" Oettinger said.
His hearing was among the first of a series over the next
nine days that could make or break a plan to reshape the
28-nation EU under new management in an effort to revive the
economy and regain trust among its half-billion people.
The new team of 28 Commissioners, one from each EU country,
includes five former prime ministers. The executive headed by
former Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker is due to
take over from the current team, led by Portugal's Jose Manuel
Barroso, for a five-year term starting Nov. 1.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Andrew Hay)