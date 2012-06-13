* EU parliament backs steps to tackle debt crisis
* EU Commission would get say on states' budgets
* Euro finmins to discuss proposals by next month
* Do not need approval from national parliaments
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, June 13 European lawmakers backed new
powers for the EU executive to exercise control over national
budgets and urge struggling countries to take a bailout, moving
to draw a coordinated response from euro zone policymakers to a
worsening debt crisis.
The proposals, voted through just days after Spain became
the fourth country in the region to request international aid
and as Greece flirts with ditching the euro, is likely to be
discussed by euro zone finance ministers by July at the latest.
The ministers' agreement to the parliamentary and Commission
proposals is necessary for the new powers to become binding, but
negotiations are likely to take months.
If accepted, the Commission would be able to prepare a
proposal for the ministers to recommend that a euro zone
government ask for emergency funding if its financial or
economic problems threatened the euro zone as a whole.
Some euro zone policymakers believe the reluctance of
Ireland and Portugal to request their bailouts from the euro
zone damaged market sentiment and deepened the two-year old
sovereign debt crisis sparked by Greece.
Following a brief rally, markets have reacted unfavourably
to the drawn-out process that ended with Spain seeking outside
help to refinance its banks last weekend.
Under other new powers the Commission may get, euro zone
governments would have to base their budgets on independent
forecasts and submit fiscal plans to Brussels for scrutiny
before Oct. 15 each year.
If the budget draft were to break EU budget rules, the
Commission would be able to send it back for changes.
Countries in serious financial difficulty would have to
present steps to solve them and become subject to close
monitoring and quarterly reporting.
"With such rules in place two years ago we would have
avoided the problems currently experienced by some countries,"
Jean Paul Gauzes, one of the leading lawmakers amending the
draft rules originally proposed by the Commission, said.
When the new legislation could be enacted is hard to pin
down as this depends on whether European lawmakers and national
governments can come to an agreement.
Parliament said it is keen to start negotiations with
finance ministers as early as next week.
ROADMAP TO COMMON BONDS
Legislators also called on the Commission to present a
roadmap to common euro bond issuance. European paymaster Germany
rules out any joint debt issuance in the euro zone in the
near-term, at least until there is a full regional fiscal union.
In a first stage, the lawmakers called for a euro zone debt
redemption fund, modelled on an idea by a group of German
experts, which would entail the issuance of a limited amount of
joint bonds.
The debt redemption fund would pool euro zone members' debt
that exceeds 60 percent of their GDP, which today amounts to
around 2.3 trillion euros.
The fund would then issue debt that is jointly backed by the
whole euro zone, which would allow the excess national debt to
be refinanced more cheaply and repaid over 25 years.
Germany would back joint debt issuance in the euro zone only
as the last step of a long process creating a banking and fiscal
union that would entail treaty changes.
Work on such full economic and fiscal union will begin at
the next EU summit on June 28-29 and is likely to take many
years.
Legislators also called for the Commission to present a
growth mechanism for the euro zone equal to 1 percent of euro
zone GDP to finance infrastructure investment.