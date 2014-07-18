BUCHAREST, July 18 Romania wants to keep the agriculture portfolio in the next European Commission lineup, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday after a telephone conversation with Jean-Claude Juncker, designated president of the EU's executive arm.

Member states have until the end of July to nominate a commissioner, and Juncker - who takes office in November - will start to allocate posts in August.

"Mr Juncker took note of this proposal," Ponta's press office said in a statement.

Romanian Dacian Ciolos, 44, currently holds the agriculture post in the EU executive and enjoys overwhelming backing at home for an extension of his term. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dale Hudson)