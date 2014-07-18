BUCHAREST, July 18 Romania wants to keep the
agriculture portfolio in the next European Commission lineup,
Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Friday after a telephone
conversation with Jean-Claude Juncker, designated president of
the EU's executive arm.
Member states have until the end of July to nominate a
commissioner, and Juncker - who takes office in November - will
start to allocate posts in August.
"Mr Juncker took note of this proposal," Ponta's press
office said in a statement.
Romanian Dacian Ciolos, 44, currently holds the agriculture
post in the EU executive and enjoys overwhelming backing at home
for an extension of his term.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dale Hudson)