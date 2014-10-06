* Safe Harbour agreement allows U.S.-EU data transfers
BRUSSELS, Oct 6 Suspending a commercial
data-sharing agreement between the European Union and the United
States is still an option for the incoming EU Justice
Commissioner if Washington doesn't fully address Europe's
concerns over U.S. snooping.
The Czech Republic's Vera Jourova said in written answers to
EU lawmakers that the so-called Safe Harbour agreement allowing
companies to transfer personal data to the United States could
be suspended if negotiations between Brussels and Washington on
security services' access to personal data prove fruitless.
"Suspension is certainly an option on the table for me. But
we are not yet there," Jourova said in answers seen by Reuters
on Monday.
Under the EU's strict data protection laws, companies may
only transfer personal data outside the 28-member bloc if a
country is deemed to have adequate safeguards for that data.
Only a handful of countries worldwide meet the required
standards.
The United States is not one of them, which is why the
European Commission, the EU's executive, adopted the Safe
Harbour agreement in 2000, under which U.S. companies certify
themselves that they meet the EU's data privacy standards.
However, the Commission has come under pressure from EU
lawmakers to scrap the agreement, after last year's revelations
about mass U.S. surveillance programmes involving EU citizens,
which prompted a political backlash against U.S. tech companies.
"Safe Harbour is there because the U.S. is not adequately
protecting personal data," one opponent of the agreement in the
Brussels-based legislature, Jan Philipp Albrecht of the Greens
group, told Reuters.
Jourova, who will take over the review of Safe Harbour from
Nov. 1 if approved as Justice Commissioner, was grilled by
members of the European Parliament last Wednesday and asked to
clarify her position on Safe Harbour, which is under review, in
additional written questions.
As of September last year, 3,246 companies were certified
under Safe Harbour, including Google and Facebook
. If it were to be suspended, alternative mechanisms for
transferring data exist, but they are much more onerous.
"DISASTROUS" TO BYPASS PARLIAMENT
The Commission announced a review of Safe Harbour in
November last year after former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden revealed details of Washington's
eavesdropping on Europeans' phone calls, including those of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The Commission gave Washington a 13-point list of issues to
address before it would put forward a revised data sharing
agreement. Chief among these was a guarantee that the U.S.
government would use the national security prerogative to access
Europeans' data only when strictly necessary and in response to
a specific threat.
The national security exception is the last issue holding up
an agreement between the EU and the US, and former EU Justice
Commissioner Viviane Reding had set the end of the summer as a
deadline.
"Allow me to give this another push and to continue working
in a constructive spirit with the United States building on the
progress made so far, while insisting that a higher level of
ambition is shown and must materialise in practice," Jourova
told lawmakers in her answers.
While the European Parliament cannot reject a new Safe
Harbour framework put forward by the Commission, both lawmakers
and EU officials say the Commission would likely not act
unilaterally.
"The Commission will feel the Parliament's teeth elsewhere,"
Albrecht said.
Claude Moraes, a member of the Socialist bloc, agreed,
telling Reuters it would be "pretty disastrous" if the
Commission bypassed parliament.
"The new commissioner needs to push the United States a bit
more."
