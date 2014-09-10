By Foo Yun Chee and Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, Sept 10
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 Europe's incoming competition
and telecoms chiefs will have their plates full for the next
five years as one tackles global companies suspected of acting
unfairly while the other seeks to keep the Internet open and let
online services flow freely.
Denmark's Margrethe Vestager, a former economy minister who
steered her country through austere reforms in recent years,
takes on a post with the power to veto state aid granted
unfairly to companies and to block multi-billion euro mergers.
Her power lies in her ability to levy fines of as much as 10
percent of global revenues on companies found guilty of
anti-competitive behaviour, as evidenced in the billion-euro
sanctions against Microsoft and Intel by her
predecessors.
A career politician who started off as a stagiaire" (intern)
in the European Parliament, 46-year-old Vestager has been
considered by Danish media and pollsters as the most powerful
person in government, even above Prime Minister Helle
Thorning-Schmidt.
Having forced through deep cuts in unemployment benefits, a
jewel in Denmark's generous social welfare crown, she stands out
as almost dogmatic in a country where politics are marked by
consensus and compromises.
Vestager will have to take on powerful companies such as
U.S. internet giant Google, Russia's Gazprom
and a clutch of banks suspected of rigging the foreign exchange
markets.
Her biggest case could be an ongoing probe into charges that
Google may be squeezing out rivals in Internet search results
which she may have to take on if outgoing commissioner Joaquin
Almunia fails to resolve the case before he leaves next month.
She will also have to decide if Ireland, Luxembourg and the
Netherlands provide an unfair advantage to companies such as
Apple, Starbucks and Fiat with tax
rulings which help them cut their tax bills.
TELECOMS
German conservative and current EU energy czar Guenther
Oettinger takes on a job of vital importance to Germany. Despite
her efforts in the last five years, current telecoms chief
Neelie Kroes has not been able to create a bloc-wide telecoms
market.
Telecoms operators such as Deutsche Telekom say
this is necessary to spur investment in fast speed Internet,
enourage e-commerce and create jobs.
Oettinger will have to tackle the net neutrality issue which
pits the telecoms industry against U.S. tech giants over the
right to prioritise some Internet traffic over others. Critics
fear companies with deep pockets may benefit.
Privacy is another hot issue. Oettinger, who has to face
down Gazprom in his current role, will need to strike a balance
between privacy and the free flow of information. Some see it as
a battle between U.S. companies such as Google and Facebook
and Europe.
(Additional reporting by Sabina Zawadzki Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)