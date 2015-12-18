LONDON Dec 18 The European Union plans to
extend commodity dealers' exemption from the full panoply of
capital requirements faced by banks for another three years to
2020, a document seen by Reuters shows.
Under EU capital requirement rules, an exemption for dealers
in commodities and energy expires in December 2017.
"Under the existing regime, after 31 December 2017 commodity
dealers will become subject to the large exposures requirements
and own funds requirements," the Dec. 17 document written by the
EU's executive European Commission said.
"This could force them to significantly increase the amount
of own funds that they need to have in order to continue their
activities and could therefore increase the related costs of
performing those activities," it said.
The existing exemption was meant to give regulators enough
time "to determine a prudential regulation adapted to the risk
profile of commodity dealers".
The EU executive, however, has decided to combine this work
with a review of capital charges on investment firms in general
in order to come up with a broad, coherent framework.
"The investment firms' review is a complex project which
will not be completed by the end of this year," the document
said.
"It is therefore highly improbable that any legislation that
may result from this review can be prepared, adopted and applied
before the current exemptions expire, that is before the end of
2017," it added.
It was therefore necessary to extend the exemption for
commodity dealers until the end of 2020 or to when any changes
to the EU's capital rules come into force, which could take a
few years.
