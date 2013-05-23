* EU regulatory chief wants country-by-country tax reporting
* New disclosure rules could be in place by 2015
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, May 23 Europe's top regulatory
official is seeking to force large companies to disclose how
much tax they pay in each country where they operate, a measure
some politicians say could curb tax avoidance.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
drafting business regulation, said in a speech in Amsterdam that
rules which will force banks to report their profits, taxes and
subsidies by country from 2015 should be extended to cover other
companies.
"We will expand these reporting obligations to large
companies and groups," he said on Thursday.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a big international
political issue over the last year and was given new impetus
this week by a U.S. Senate report into Apple Inc.
The report said Apple, a multinational business, paid little
or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits channelled
through Irish subsidiaries that were tax resident in no country.
The extent to which Apple had avoided taxes had not been
made public because companies do not have to report revenues,
profits or taxes on a national basis.
Apple said it pays all the tax due in every country where it
operates.
Tax campaigners, who have been emboldened by public anger at
media reports of widespread corporate tax avoidance at a time of
austerity, say naming and shaming low tax payers will deter
avoidance.
U.S. coffee chain Starbucks agreed to pay an
additional 20 million pounds in UK tax last year, after a
Reuters investigation showed it assured investors the country
was a profitable market after telling tax authorities its
operations there lost money.
Big business is strongly opposed to country-by-country
reporting which companies say would impose unreasonable
administrative burdens.
It could be made law by simply amending the existing
proposal on non-financial reporting, one European Union official
said.
That would make it possible to introduce the rules by 2015,
subject to negotiations between member states and the European
Parliament to finalise any new legislation.
The EU agreed earlier this year to force European banks to
report profit on a country-by-country basis as part of measures
to ensure they hold enough capital.
The U.S. and EU have also agreed to force mining and oil
companies to publish tax and other payments to resource-rich
nations, to reduce corruption.
Denmark already publishes information on big companies' tax
payments, tax advisers said.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), an international advisory body, has said the practice of
companies shifting profits out of countries where they are
earned into tax havens was growing.
The G20 group of leading economies has asked the OECD to
consider proposals to tackle the problem and the think tank is
due to issue a report in July.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said corporate tax
avoidance will be discussed at the annual summit of the Group of
Eight leading industrial economies, which Britain is hosting
next month in Northern Ireland.
However, officials have downplayed the likelihood that firm
measures will be put forward, since the meeting is in advance of
the OECD planned report.
Britain has said it backs additional disclosure by companies
about their tax affairs, on a voluntary basis.