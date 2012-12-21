BRUSSELS Dec 21 Lufthansa, United
Airlines and Air Canada have offered to make
slots available to competitors on the Frankfurt to New York
route to try to resolve an EU anti-trust enquiry into their
transatlantic cooperation deal.
The European Commission, which oversees EU competition
policy, said in a statement that it would seek feedback from the
companies' competitors on whether the concessions are enough to
address competition concerns over their Star Alliance tie-up.
"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments
remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may adopt a
decision... making the commitments legally binding on the
parties," the statement said.