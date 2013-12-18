BRUSSELS Dec 18 The European Commission
approved on Wednesday bailed-out Dutch state-owned financial
group SNS REAAL's restructuring plan, saying it did not distort
competition in the country.
SNS Reaal, the Netherlands' fourth-biggest financial group,
was nationalised in February, when it received a 10 billion-euro
rescue package to prevent it collapsing under the weight of huge
losses related to property financing.
The Commission, which acts as the 28-member bloc's
competition watchdog, said the recapitalisation and bridge loan
provided to SNS Reaal were in line with European competition
rules.
"The restructuring plan ensures an adequate contribution to
the cost of restructuring by the bank, its shareholders and
hybrid capital holders," the Commission said in a statement.
Separately, the European Union state aid regulator also
approved emergency aid and restructuring plans submitted by five
Slovenian banks.
It approved restructuring plans for NLB, NKBM and aid for
winding down Factor Banka and Probanka.
It also gave a temporary go-ahead to the rescue aid for
Abanka Vipa but said the final clearance would depend on a
restructuring plan which will be submitted by Slovenia in the
coming months.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)