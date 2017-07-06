FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faced with possible EU fine, GE says acted in good faith
July 6, 2017

Faced with possible EU fine, GE says acted in good faith

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - General Electric said on Thursday that it had acted in good faith to meet EU disclosure requirements, after the European Commission accused the company of providing misleading information during a merger deal.

"We believe we acted in good faith to meet the EC disclosure requirements and there was no intent to mislead," GE said in a statement.

The European Commission said it had sent three separate charge sheets, known as statements of objections, to Merck and Sigma-Aldrich, General Electric and Canon.

While the charges will not affect the EU approvals of the deals, they could lead to fines up to 1 percent of global revenue for GE. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

