By Claire Davenport
| BRUSSELS, April 13
BRUSSELS, April 13 European Union antitrust
regulators said on Friday they will examine whether a joint
venture between the three largest British telecoms companies on
mobile payments technologies and advertising runs afoul of
competition rules.
"We need to make sure that competing services can keep
emerging on this market, so that incentives to innovate remain
and customers get the best mobile commerce services at the best
cost," EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
In March, Vodafone, Telefonica-owned O2 and
Everything Everywhere, which is owned by Deutsche
Telekom and France Telecom, submitted their
plans to the European Commission and have answered questions
from Brussels since then.
The four month-long investigation will seek to determine
whether the mobile operators plans to work together goes too far
to shape the emerging areas of mobile payments as well as mobile
advertising.