By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, April 13 European Union antitrust
regulators said on Friday they will examine whether a joint
venture between the three largest British telecoms companies on
mobile payment technologies and advertising falls foul of
competition rules.
In March, Vodafone, Telefonica-owned O2 and
Everything Everywhere, which is owned by Deutsche
Telekom and France Telecom, submitted their
plans to the European Commission and have answered questions
from Brussels since then.
The four month-long investigation will seek to determine
whether the mobile operators plans to work together goes too far
to shape the emerging areas of mobile payments as well as mobile
advertising.
"We need to make sure that competing services can keep
emerging on this market, so that incentives to innovate remain
and customers get the best mobile commerce services at the best
cost," EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said in a statement
on Friday.
The companies said they remained confident their venture
would go through.
"The embryonic nature of the mobile payments market in
particular means that more time is needed to fully consider the
proposed joint venture's plans for a mobile wallet," the three
companies said.
The operators say they need to join forces to help all their
customers gain access to the new services they are developing as
well as to rival technology firms like Google, Apple
and Facebook, which are also building services
for mobile payments.
These companies have gained high advertising revenues from
mining and analysing web users browsing histories and sending
them ads based on this information, a practice telecoms
companies would also like to cash in on.
Critics of the joint venture on mobile payments say the move
will put them ahead of any competing offers because they would
have access to a majority of British mobile phone subscribers
and their data.