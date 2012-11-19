BRUSSELS Nov 19 The European Commission has
approved an amended restructuring plan for Dutch financial group
ING, the EU's competition watchdog said on Monday.
In the new plan, ING committed to repay the remaining state
capital by 2015 and the Commission approved the longer deadline
for the divestment of the group's insurance business, the
Commission said.
"The issues created by all the state aid received by ING are
adequately addressed by the amended plan," Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a written statement.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)