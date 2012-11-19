AMSTERDAM Nov 19 Dutch bank and insurance group
ING will repay Dutch state aid in four tranches, divest
its local bank WestlandUtrecht by merging it with European
insurance operations, and commit to certain competitive
restrictions as part of a deal with the European Commission.
ING said in a statement on Monday it had agreed to an
amended restructuring plan with the commission, which is the
European Union's competition watchdog and whose approval was
needed in return for state aid ING received in 2008 at the
height of the credit crisis.
