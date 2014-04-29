BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Commission, the
European Union's competition watchdog, ruled on Tuesday that
Motorola Mobility broke EU competition rules by seeking an
injunction against Apple on the basis of a smartphone
patent.
"The so-called smartphone patent wars should not occur at
the expense of consumers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia said in a statement.
"While patent holders should be fairly remunerated for the
use of their intellectual property, implementers of such
standards should also get access to standardised technology on
fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms. It is by
preserving this balance that consumers will continue to have
access to a wide choice of inter-operable products," he said.
The Commission ruled that it was abusive for Motorola to
seek an injunction against Apple in Germany on the basis of a
patent it had committed to license. Apple had agreed to buy a
licence and pay royalties.
The Commission did not to impose a fine on Motorola because
there is no case-law by the European Union Courts dealing with
the legality of such injunctions and because national courts
have so far reached different conclusions on this.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Jan Strupczewski)