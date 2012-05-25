By Michael Winfrey and Luiza Ilie
| PETRACHIOAIA, Romania
PETRACHIOAIA, Romania May 25 Five years after
joining the European Union, this town 13 miles outside of
Romania's capital is still waiting for the jump in living
standards its politicians said membership would bring.
Four out of five people have no indoor toilet or running
water. Homes are heated with wood-burning stoves and most people
raise animals in their yards to survive. Just one in five of
Petrachioaia's 3,375 inhabitants has a job.
Now Europe's newest citizens - the 100 million people in
Romania and nine other eastern European countries who have
joined the 27-member bloc since 2004 - may have to retire their
earlier dreams.
A growing number of economists working in think tanks and
investment banks say the economic crisis in Europe has hurt the
chances the EU's poorest members will catch up to, or converge
with, living standards in their richer counterparts.
Convergence - the trend for new member countries to move
towards Europe's average GDP per capita - has long been one of
the rewards of EU membership.
That was what politicians almost universally promised in the
run-up to membership, saying generous development aid from
Brussels and foreign investment could help them follow the
example of Ireland, whose boom took it from EU laggard to Celtic
Tiger.
The former Communist states in eastern Europe appeared to be
following the same path. But convergence has now slowed in many
places, and economists say it could come to a stop in around 20
years at levels far lower than earlier hoped.
"Catching up is unlikely to proceed as rapidly as we thought
before 2008," said Ville Kaitila, a researcher at ETLA, The
Research Institute of the Finnish Economy, referring to the most
widely used measuring stick for living standards.
"Even though there has been overall long-term convergence in
the EU, convergence is not a natural law."
The economic slowdown over the past four years is already
taking a toll. Angered by austerity measures and slow progress,
some voters have swung away from reform-minded parties in favour
of those that promote stronger social safety nets and reject
economic reforms.
Constantin Florea, a 63-year-old former mill worker in
Petrachioaia who subsists on a military pension of 100 euros a
month and by raising animals, sums up the disillusionment.
"I thought they were supposed to raise our wages and
pensions and create jobs for young people after we joined," he
said as his heifer munched on grass by the side of a road.
"If I didn't have this cow, I'd starve."
BOOM TO BUST
In the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,
Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia, people popped champagne and
danced in the streets when the EU ushered them into its club
eight years ago.
Bulgaria and Romania had to wait another three years for
accession, which politicians and economists said would boost
their economies.
It had elsewhere. In Ireland economic reforms and a torrent
of EU development funds, foreign investment and a lending boom
to firms and consumers boosted GDP per capita from 65 percent of
the EU average in 1960, 13 years before EU entry, to almost 150
percent in 2008.
At first, it looked like the EU newcomers would go the same
way.
In the run-up to membership and immediately after, foreign
firms ploughed cash into factories in Hungary, the Czech
Republic and Slovakia, making the latter the world's top car
producer per head and, in less than a decade, pushing its GDP
per person to 75 percent of the bloc's average from just 50.
While the rest of the EU expanded at 2 percent a year from
2000 to 2008, the new eastern states easily grew at double that
rate, with Latvia peaking at 11.2 percent in 2006.
Convergence looked a sure thing. Bulgaria's GDP per person
reached 44 percent of the EU average in 2008, from just 28
percent at the start of the decade. Romania's rose two-thirds to
47 percent.
The crisis ended the boom, and slowed convergence.
Every country in the region save Poland has had a recession
in the past four years. Latvia shrank by more than a fifth from
2008 to 2010, and a two-year contraction in Romania wiped more
than 8 percent off its annual output.
Many western European members also suffered recessions. The
worst-off - debt-choked Greece - is in its fifth year of what
looks set to be a 20 percent contraction.
But it started from a much higher pre-crisis base and its
living standards are still roughly 80 percent of the EU average,
neck-and-neck with the richest new EU state, Slovenia, and well
ahead of the poorest. Ireland too has dropped from its peak but
is still roughly at Germany's level.
NOT SO FAST
Since the crisis, eastern Europe's governments have imposed
austerity measures including layoffs and wage cuts for state
workers, to tackle inefficiencies.
Foreign banks have shut off credit. Loans are harder to get.
Romania has just re-entered recession.
"When we joined the EU people believed their world will
change," said Decebal Floroaica, a 38-year-old priest who has
just opened the first soup kitchen in Pitesti, a southern
Romanian town of around 180,000. "Our euphoria was at a maximum
and they thought everybody would find jobs abroad. Now we're
realising maybe the EU is not the land of milk and honey."
Economists now expect growth to remain below potential for
several years, squeezing the ability of countries to gain ground
on their richer neighbours.
"Citizens of new member states must have expected fast
convergence. As a result they have been disappointed," Peter
Halmai and Viktoria Vasary, Hungarian experts on transition
economists, said in an email.
"The convergence machine continues to work, but at a lower
level than expected earlier... In certain countries convergence
has stopped or slowed down to a great extent."
In forecasts updated from a 2010 paper published in The
European Journal of Comparative Economics, Halmai and Vasary see
growth in the new member states outpacing that of the EU's
original 15 countries, with a peak in 2030 or 2040.
That is when a demographic crisis is expected to hit eastern
Europe, as a steep decline in the birth rate after the end of
communism in 1989 brings a large fall in the workforce as
generations born before then retire.
"The real convergence will stop from 2030 onwards and even a
moderate divergence from the EU-15 might occur," Halmai and
Vasary wrote.
Though they concede that their long range forecasts are
uncertain, the economists believe that in most advanced states -
Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic - the eventual ceiling
of convergence will peak just around the EU norm before falling
back to below that level.
Poland would top out at 76 percent of the EU average in
2060, they said, far short of last year's boast by former
finance minister Leszek Balcerowicz that Poland could catch
Germany in 20 years, and behind even countries such as troubled
euro zone member Portugal.
The poorest two, Bulgaria and Romania, would struggle to
break the 60 percent barrier in the next 30 years, and the
latter could fall back to below present levels, they said.
Zsolt Darvas, a research fellow at Brussels-based think tank
Bruegel, said that compared to Ireland's performance two decades
ago, the eastern states are lagging, with some coming to
resemble the path of Portugal, Spain and Greece, which made
advances but then hit a wall.
Darvas thinks Bulgaria and Romania still "have a lot of
chances to converge" but that realistically "in 40-50 years, if
they will be around 50 percent of the EU average, that would not
be bad for these countries."
END OF MILK AND HONEY
It's not as if EU membership has brought no improvements. In
Petrachioaia, the main road was paved for the first time in
2008, a year after Romania joined the EU. The last of the town's
four schools got plumbing two years ago.
In Bucharest, the capital, luxury cars have replaced
dilapidated Soviet-era Dacias and western brands from Gucci to
Starbucks stand where just a decade ago were grim shops labeled
"shoes" and "food".
But problems persist. Romania's highways link only three
cities, and none reach a land border or a port, a red flag for
exporting investors.
Only about a quarter of the population hold down steady jobs
- there are roughly the same number of pensioners and the same
again of subsistence farmers - so the country's production
potential is below its better-off peers.
And while Ireland benefited from EU funds, Romania, dogged
by corruption, bureaucracy and a lack of co-financing, has used
just 8 percent of the 19 billion euros available since 2007.
Polls show that fewer than half of Romanians now have faith
in the EU, down from over two thirds before entry. Tom
Gallagher, a professor of east European politics at Bradford
University, said that raises the risk of political dissent or a
rise of radical parties if people become frustrated with the
wealth gap.
"Romania will be a permanent drag on the EU if we continue
to fall behind, and the country faces long-term underdevelopment
and decay unless there is a relaunch of the partnership with the
EU," Gallagher said.
Petrachioaia school director Minu Iordanescu, 56, has
already adjusted his expectations.
"Living conditions can get better, but that may take 50
years," he said. "So maybe my grandchildren will taste a more
civilised life."