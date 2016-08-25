* Music industry says YouTube does not pay artists enough
* YouTube says has generated additional revenue for artists
* EU may require websites to seek deals with rightsholders
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Websites such as Google's
YouTube, DailyMotion and Pinterest could be required to seek
licences or revenue-sharing deals with artists for content that
is uploaded by their users as part of the European Union's
planned copyright overhaul.
The music industry has long complained services such as
YouTube do not pay artists enough for their music and has urged
regulators to close what it calls the "value gap".
They say Alphabet Inc's Google makes a vast amount
of money from ad-supported services such as YouTube, but only a
small share of it goes to the music industry.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is looking at
imposing an obligation on platforms hosting user-uploaded
content such as YouTube, Vimeo and DailyMotion to seek
agreements with rightsholders "reflecting the economic value of
the use made of the protected content", according to a draft
paper, seen by Reuters, listing the preferred options for the
copyright reform.
The agreement could take the form of a copyright licence or
a monetisation agreement such as sharing of revenue, an option
that is already widely used.
The Commission also wants online sharing platforms to put in
place "appropriate and proportionate measures, such as content
identification technologies, to ensure the functioning" of the
agreements with rightsholders.
The proposal is still being discussed and the final version
is expected in late September.
Google says YouTube alone has generated over $2 billion for
rightsholders by striking licensing agreements with music labels
and publishing societies around the world.
YouTube uses Content ID, which automatically identifies an
artist's content, to give rightsholders the choice of whether to
leave it up, block it or monetise it through a revenue-sharing
deal.
Google says over 98 percent of all YouTube copyright removal
claims are done through Content ID and the music industry
chooses to monetise 95 percent of its Content ID claims.
But rightsholders say they do not have enough bargaining
power and are presented with a "take it or leave it" deal since
the online platforms have no obligation to negotiate with them.
The draft paper said its proposals would likely increase
revenues for rightsholders, but did not estimate by how much.
Google declined to comment.
The music industry says Content ID does not work well enough
and subscription-based services such as Spotify generate more
revenue for the industry despite having a smaller user base.
The Commission also wants to give news publishers a new
right covering the online use of their content to give them more
bargaining power vis-à-vis online players such as Google.
The media industry has often accused Google of making money
at its expense by making its content freely available via Google
News.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Mark Potter)