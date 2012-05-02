By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 2 Functions performed by computer
programmes are not entitled to copyright protection, Europe's
top court said on Wednesday, in a verdict that will allow
developers greater freedom to produce competing and
complementary software across a range of sectors.
The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union
was ruling on a case in which U.S. computer software company SAS
Institute accused British rival World Programming Ltd of
infringing its copyrights by copying its programmes.
The court disagreed with SAS's arguments, saying EU law
provides copyright protection to the source code and object code
of computer programmes but not for ideas or principles
underlying the software.
"The functionality of a computer programme and the
programming language cannot be protected by copyright," the
court said. "To accept that the functionality of a computer
program can be protected by copyright would amount to making it
possible to monopolise ideas, to the detriment of technological
progress and industrial development."
The ruling will affect companies in any industry seeking to
create products that can work with rival services without
breaching copyright rules, said Miranda Cole, a partner at law
firm Covington & Burling in Brussels.
"The court ruling has significant implications for
interoperability because it confirms that software producers can
use syntax, keywords and commands used in third party software
that they observe (rather than extracted from source code) to
ensure that their own software is interoperable," she said.
"Virtually everything we do these days, including design and
engineering, are heavily software-based, so this ruling has
ramifications across a broad swathe of the economy."
The verdict shed more light on the scope of copyright
protection, said Thomas Graf, a Brussels partner at Cleary
Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.
"The ruling helps to clarify where to draw the line between
the public domain and copyright protection," Graf said.
Thomas Vinje, a spokesman for information technology lobby
group ECIS and also a Clifford Chance partner, said: "The Court
of Justice has acted in favour of innovation, consumers and fair
competition, by ensuring that copyright protection in computer
programs is appropriately balanced and that competitive and
interoperable computer programs can continue to be developed
without threat of legal liability".
The ruling was in line with the 2010 finding of the Court of
England and Wales, which found copyright protection did not
extend to programme functions, such as drawing a box or moving a
cursor.
The ECJ case was C-406/10, SAS Institute vs World
Programming Ltd.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Dan
Lalor)