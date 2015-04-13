* EU fin mins to discuss capital markets reform next week
* EU to hold workshop on bond market liquidity
* Greater transparency, electronic trading touted as
remedies
* BoE to report on causes of poor bond liquidity in Sept
By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 13 The European Commission will
meet bond market players in the next few weeks to discuss how to
avert potentially disorderly market "flash crashes" when
interest rates start to rise, EU and industry sources said.
Although plans by the European Union executive for a Capital
Markets Union to help companies access market funding include
measures to ensure adequate liquidity, warnings that fixed
income trading could be disrupted have added a sense of urgency,
with some asset managers wanting quick action.
Policymakers were alarmed by the "taper tantrum" in 2013
when U.S. Treasuries sold off on fears of an end to ultra loose
monetary conditions. October's "flash crash", when investors
dumped U.S. bonds, also showed how disruption can spread in a
market that is core to oiling the economy.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who also chairs the
G20's Financial Stability Board, has warned markets about the
"illusion of liquidity".
The Federal Reserve, and perhaps the BoE, may start raising
interest rates in 2015 but reforming the bond market could take
years, industry officials said.
"On a day-to-day basis, it's currently ok but problems are
building up in the system and the true thinness of liquidity
will become manifest at a future point in time," said David
Hiscock, a senior director at the International Capital Market
Association (ICMA), a trade body for bond market participants.
"Many things will be discussed and changes made but in terms
of alleviating the pressure, it's going to be a long-term
process."
ICMA said liquidity in Europe's secondary market for
corporate bonds has become critically impaired.
The Capital Markets Union project aims to start making
markets better at providing funds to companies by 2019, reducing
firms' reliance on bank finance, but there is no consensus on
the causes of, or remedies for, poor liquidity.
Banks blame new regulations which force them to hold more
expensive capital against the inventories of bonds they need to
make markets for companies wanting to buy and sell.
"Currently, liquidity in bond markets, particularly in
Europe, is co-ordinated by a few brokers but they are of
necessity narrowing their inventories," said Richard Metcalfe of
The Investment Association, which represents big funds.
It could get worse. Banks have cut their balance sheets
supporting trading activities by 20 percent since 2010 and a
further 10-15 percent contraction could come in the next two
years, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint has said regulators need to
address the issue: "Where is the liquidity provision? The shock
absorbers used to be the banking system for a whole bunch of
things, but it won't be for the future."
STUDY
Regulators are cautious about blaming the new rules but the
BoE has launched a study that will report back in September.
The Committee on the Global Financial System, made up of
central bankers, said it was difficult to give a definitive view
as drivers also include a greater concentration of asset
managers holding bonds.
"Yet market-making practices are clearly evolving, not least
because of ongoing regulatory change," it concluded in a paper.
There are splits over remedies, too. The EU is mulling more
standardisation of bond contracts so that big investors won't be
hampered by national differences, but issuers are ambivalent.
"The different types of companies who are issuing bonds in
the EU are not standardised themselves," said Stephen Baseby,
associate director at the Association of Corporate Treasurers.
"Standardisation is a nice idea but it may be
oversimplifying what goes on in the real world."
The Investment Association said that, for smaller companies,
"because we are talking about capital-raising instruments, it
will not be practical to target the sort of standardisation we
have seen in some derivative markets".
Central bankers believe more transparency, such as shifting
trading onto electronic platforms, could help. EU regulators
also propose making bond prices more public, a step banks say
would harm liquidity further.
"There are reasons why people don't go to the bond market,
such as they prefer the discretion of the private market," the
ACT's Baseby said.
EU finance ministers will discuss the Capital Markets Union
plans next week and the Commission is likely to publish detailed
proposals in September -- the same month some economists are now
betting the U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising rates.
While some fund managers want greater urgency, the EU
executive is mindful that problems in the bond market such as
the failure of secondary market volumes to keep pace with strong
primary market issuance have been evident for years,
"It's a very tricky area and there is no obvious way
forward," an EU official said. "If it was obvious what the thing
we had to do was, we would do it quite quickly."
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Catherine
Evans)