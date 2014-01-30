LUXEMBOURG Jan 30 An adviser to Europe's top
court rejected on Thursday an appeal by MasterCard
against a European Union ban on its cross-border card fees.
"I propose that the court should dismiss the main appeal and
the cross appeals," Advocate General Paolo Mengozzi said in his
opinion.
Judges at the Luxembourg-based European Union Court of
Justice, who follow the advisers' recommendations in the
majority of cases, will rule in the coming months.
The European Commission had said that MasterCard's
cross-border multilateral interchange fee, levied on retailers'
credit and debit card transactions, violated EU antitrust rules
and had to be changed.