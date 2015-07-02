BRUSSELS, July 2 The European Union's second
highest court on Thursday found a shareholder loan given to
France Telecom, now named Orange, was not state aid
and therefore was legal.
The decision overturns a 2004 finding by the European
Commission that the loan was incompatible with EU law.
"The Commission was wrong to classify the offer of a loan
made to France Telecom as state aid and therefore annuls the
Commission's decision," a statement from the court said.
In June 2002, France Telecom's net debt reached 69.69
billion euros, which included 48.9 billion euros ($54 billion)
of bonded debt repayable during the years 2003 to 2005.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)