* Top EU court backs British Gas salesman
* Ruling entitles sales staff to commission on vacation
* Judgement overrules current UK law
By Anna Nicolaou
BRUSSELS, May 22 Sales staff are entitled to be
paid commission even when they are on holiday, the European
Union's top court said on Thursday, because stripping them down
to basic salary would discourage them from taking a vacation.
The ruling, which followed legal action by a salesman at
British Gas, will impose extra costs on companies with a sales
force. It overrules the existing law in the United Kingdom and
requires it to be changed.
Until now, British workers were entitled only to their base
salary when on holiday, regardless of whether a commission on
sales accounted for a large part of their typical monthly
income.
In its judgement, the Court of Justice of the European Union
deemed this practice illegal.
It said that workers across the 28-country bloc must receive
'normal remuneration' - including base salary and commission -
while on vacation, so as not to penalise those who go on
holiday.
It will now be up to national courts to decide how high that
holiday commission should be.
The case represents a victory for a sales consultant at
British Gas, who took legal action because he received only his
base salary while on holiday but no commission because he was
not selling.
His commission represented 60 percent of his monthly wage,
on average, and the holiday salary cut spurred him to take
action with the U.K. Employment Tribunal.
The EU Court of Justice judged that the lower holiday pay
might discourage a worker from taking annual leave, violating
the EU's Working Time Directive to protect workers' rights and
holiday time.
British Gas, which is part of Centrica Plc, said it
was already reviewing employee incentive schemes but was waiting
to see how UK legislators would respond.
"We'll need to await the outcome of the U.K. Employment
Tribunal's decision to understand the precise impact of this
European judgment on UK legislation," said Ralph Nathan,
director of employment law at the company.
Stephen Ravenscroft of law firm White and Case said the
judgement posed a "significant financial burden" on companies
who employ large sales staff and could open "the floodgates to
contractual disputes".
"It leaves a lot of questions hanging," he said. "It knocks
the issue back to national courts, but with a strong
implication: they must find some way of incorporating commission
into holiday pay."
