BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 9 A European Union court upheld on Monday the European Commission's decision in 2012 to block a planned merger of Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext.
The General Court, the EU's second-highest judicial authority, said that the Commission had not made legal errors or mistakes in its assessment in its definition of the relevant market.
The court also rejected Deutsche Boerse's argument that a merger could have created efficiencies benefiting customers and that concessions made by the companies were sufficient.
* SAID ON FRIDAY BOARD EXECUTED A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 1.9 MILLION ACCORDING TO THE POWERS GRANTED BY SHAREHOLDERS IN APRIL 2014