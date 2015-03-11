BRUSSELS, March 11 The European Union's top
court ruled on Wednesday that holders of privileged information
had a duty to make it public to prevent insider dealing even if
it was not clear how the information would influence prices.
The European Court of Justice judgment came in a case
brought by Jean-Bernard Lafonta, former chairman of Wendel
, who challenged fines of 1.5 million euros ($1.6
million) imposed by the French market regulator AFM on him and
the French investment group.
Between 2006 and 2007, Wendel concluded total return swap
agreements with four banks for a total of 85 million shares in
construction group Saint-Gobain.
In 2007, Wendel decided to convert this financial exposure
to actual possession of 66 million Saint-Gobain shares, or 17.6
percent of the company's capital. Wendel held 11.7 percent at
the end of 2014, making it the largest individual shareholder.
The AFM found that Wendel had intended from the outset to
acquire a significant shareholding in Saint-Gobain and accused
it of failing to make public the principal characteristics of
the financial operation.
Lafonta, who left Wendel in 2009, argued there was no need
to make the information public because it was not precise enough
to infer that it would lead to a rise or a fall in the price of
Wendel's shares.
The court ruling said that "precise" information was not
limited to information which could indicate the likely direction
of price changes of financial instruments.
If it were, the holder of such information could use any
uncertainty as a pretext for refraining from making it public
and thus potentially make a profit to the detriment of others,
the court said.
($1 = 0.9381 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Tom Heneghan)