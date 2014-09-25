* C. Agricole says Commission breached obligation of
impartiality
* Complaint related to EU Euribor rigging probe last year
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 The European Ombudsman has
ordered EU antitrust regulators to respond by Oct. 31 to a
complaint by Credit Agricole that they unfairly
discriminated against the French bank in a financial benchmark
rigging probe last year.
Credit Agricole was one of 10 banks investigated by the
European Commission last year. While six of the banks including
Deutsche Bank, RBS and Citigroup
subsequently settled the charges with a record 1.7 billion euro
($2.2 billion) fine, Credit Agricole rejected the accusations.
The EU competition watchdog in May charged the French
lender, HSBC and JPMorgan with manipulating
financial benchmarks linked to the euro.
Credit Agricole took its grievance about the Commission's
handling of the case to the Ombudsman, whose office investigates
complaints about maladministration in EU institutions, in July,
Ombudsman spokeswoman Gundi Gadesmann said.
"The (European) Commission should come back with its opinion
by 31 October," she said.
The complaint said the Commission breached its obligation of
impartiality in its investigation. Commission spokesman Antoine
Colombani declined to comment.
Antitrust lawyer Denis Waelbroeck at Ashurst said the
ombudsman serves as an alternative channel for the disgruntled
without going to the courts.
"Going to the ombudsman highlights a problem and it may
force the Commission to be more careful in the future. Europe
can only be credible if there is rule of law. I don't like a
system where the institution is the judge and jury and
prosecutor and also a political institution," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)