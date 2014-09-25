* C. Agricole says Commission breached obligation of impartiality

* Complaint related to EU Euribor rigging probe last year

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 25 The European Ombudsman has ordered EU antitrust regulators to respond by Oct. 31 to a complaint by Credit Agricole that they unfairly discriminated against the French bank in a financial benchmark rigging probe last year.

Credit Agricole was one of 10 banks investigated by the European Commission last year. While six of the banks including Deutsche Bank, RBS and Citigroup subsequently settled the charges with a record 1.7 billion euro ($2.2 billion) fine, Credit Agricole rejected the accusations.

The EU competition watchdog in May charged the French lender, HSBC and JPMorgan with manipulating financial benchmarks linked to the euro.

Credit Agricole took its grievance about the Commission's handling of the case to the Ombudsman, whose office investigates complaints about maladministration in EU institutions, in July, Ombudsman spokeswoman Gundi Gadesmann said.

"The (European) Commission should come back with its opinion by 31 October," she said.

The complaint said the Commission breached its obligation of impartiality in its investigation. Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani declined to comment.

Antitrust lawyer Denis Waelbroeck at Ashurst said the ombudsman serves as an alternative channel for the disgruntled without going to the courts.

"Going to the ombudsman highlights a problem and it may force the Commission to be more careful in the future. Europe can only be credible if there is rule of law. I don't like a system where the institution is the judge and jury and prosecutor and also a political institution," he said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)