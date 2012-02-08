* U.S., EU getting closer to deal on credit ratings
* ESMA to publish report on big rating agencies in April
* ESMA warns policymakers not to interfere in ratings
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 8 The European Union's top
markets regulator signalled on Wednesday that credit ratings
from the United States were close to satisfying EU rules,
without which banks would face the cost and upheaval of finding
alternatives.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) must
decide by April 30 if the rules for compiling ratings in the
United States are as strict as those in the 27-nation bloc. If
not, banks will have to obtain alternative ratings, a costly and
time-consuming process.
"We fully understand how important it is that we get to a
solution here," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor told a conference
organised by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, a
banking lobby.
"We know the U.S. is very far ahead, and very far with
getting close to the European requirements in this area,"
Maijoor said.
ESMA has to reassure itself that the U.S. system for
regulating credit rating agencies is "broadly similar" and that
U.S. supervisors will fully cooperate with EU counterparts in
exchanging data on ratings, he added.
ESMA authorises and supervises all rating agencies in the
EU, including the "Big Three" -- Moody's, Standard &
Poor's and Fitch.
The watchdog has just completed its first review of the main
agencies and will publish a report in April.
Ratings agencies face intense scrutiny after giving top
ratings to the toxic mortgage-backed derivatives at the heart of
the global financial crisis. They have also drawn the ire of
many EU policymakers for downgrading the ratings of euro zone
countries at sensitive times in recent months.
A third EU law in as many years is now being approved, and
there is a push by some lawmakers to ban the publication of
sovereign ratings if a country is being rescued.
Maijoor sent his second warning to policymakers in as many
weeks not to interfere in opinions the agencies issue on debt.
"While we can inspect such issues as the credit rating
agencies' internal controls, transparency and independence
arrangements, we cannot interfere with their ratings," Maijoor
said.
"Like all ratings, sovereign debt ratings can only be
credible and play their proper role in financial markets when
they are issued independently from the rated entity," Maijoor
said.