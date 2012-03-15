LONDON, March 15 The European Union's
markets watchdog said on Thursay it would allow the continued
use of U.S. credit ratings in the 27-nation bloc.
The decision will be a relief for banks in Europe, large
users of ratings from the United States, which feared they could
face big costs from having to find alternative ratings for
themselves and their products.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said it
had ruled that the regulatory regime for credit rating agencies
in the United States, as well as Singapore, Canada and Hong
Kong, are in line with rules in the EU.
The ruling was necessary for the continued use of ratings
from those countries in the EU.