AMSTERDAM, March 19 Europe's economic crisis has
made underworld criminal gangs move into new kinds of illegal
activities ranging from the counterfeiting of food and medicine
to illicit waste trafficking and fraud in the energy markets,
Europol said on Tuesday.
Economic crimes including fraud and corruption cost European
governments, companies, and individuals billions of euros in
lost taxes and revenues a year and hamper the region's economic
recovery, the European crime-fighting agency said in a new
report on serious and organised crime.
An estimated 3,600 organised crime groups are active in the
European Union, it said, operating mainly in traditional areas
such as international drug trafficking, cybercrime, human
trafficking and money laundering.
"Many organised crime groups are flexible in their illicit
business activities and capable of quickly identifying new
opportunities that have arisen during the current economic
crisis," Europol said.
"In response to reduced consumer spending power,
counterfeiters have expanded their product ranges. In addition
to the traditional counterfeit luxury products, organised crime
groups now also counterfeit daily consumer goods such as
detergents, food stuffs, cosmetic products and pharmaceuticals."
Europol said law enforcement sources and energy regulators
in the European Union have warned of an emerging threat of fraud
related to the electricity and gas markets.
Organised crime groups such as the mafia, or cosa nostra,
are already involved in alternative energy, such as wind and
solar, as well as waste management businesses as a way of
laundering profits, Europol said.
"Businesses trading on energy exchanges and transmission
system operators are noticing increasing interest from companies
with little experience in these markets, but eager to enter them
as wholesale traders," it said in the report.
"This mirrors developments observed during the emergence of
... frauds with carbon credits, in which fraudsters managed to
defraud large amounts of VAT and to almost monopolise carbon
trading with 90 percent of the trading in CO2 credits driven by
fraud," it said without giving further details.
