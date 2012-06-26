LONDON, June 26 Germany must change its "can't
do" policy against immediately forging a consolidated European
fiscal and banking union, or risk becoming "the centre of an
empire" responsible for the euro zone's collapse, U.S.
billionaire George Soros said on Tuesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has resisted all proposals
to provide relief to Spain and Italy from the excessive risk
premiums prevailing in the market, Soros said in an opinion
piece in the Financial Times.
This week's summit of European Union leaders could turn into
a "fiasco" because of Germany's aversion and will leave the rest
of the euro zone without a strong enough firewall to protect it
against the possibility of a Greek exit, Soros said.
"This may serve Germany's narrow self-interest but it will
create a very different Europe from the open society that fired
people's imaginations," said Soros.
"It will make Germany the centre of an empire and put the
'periphery' into a permanently subordinated position."
The Hungarian-born U.S. financier said there was a need to
establish a European fiscal authority that, in partnership with
the European Central Bank, could establish a debt reduction
fund, that would acquire and hold a significant portion of the
outstanding stock of debt of Italy and Spain.
A debt-reduction fund would "finance the purchases by
issuing European Treasury bills and pass on the benefit of cheap
financing to the countries concerned," said Soros.
He urged Merkel to abandon the "unrealistic and
unreasonable" idea that a political union should precede a fully
fledged fiscal and banking union.
"The three have to be developed together, step by step,"
Soros said.