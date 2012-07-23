LJUBLJANA, July 23 Slovenia threatened to block
Croatia's path to EU accession on Monday, citing an unresolved
dispute over money owed to a local bank's Croatian depositors
dating back to before the 1991 breakup of Yugoslavia.
Croatia hopes to join the European Union next July but can
only do so after all current members, including Slovenia, ratify
its membership accord.
It wants bilateral talks with its Balkan neighbour on some
172 million euros ($209 million) the now defunct Slovenian bank
Ljubljanska Banka (LB) owes to Croatian depositors.
But Slovenia says the issue must be resolved as part of
broader "succession talks" aimed at sorting out all such
disputes among the former states of Yugoslavia and being led by
the Basel-based Bank of International Settlements (BIS).
"I personally wish Croatia would join the EU as soon as
possible and that we ratify the accord," Slovenian Foreign
Minister Karl Erjavec said on the sidelines of an EU foreign
ministers' meeting in Brussels, Slovenian national news agency
STA reported.
"But the precondition for that is that we solve the question
of LB in line with obligations Croatia agreed to when closing
Chapter Four," he added, referring to an EU requirement ahead of
new member states joining that refers to the free flow of
capital.
Slovenia, the only former Yugoslav state to have joined the
EU so far, also says Croatia agreed that the LB problem would be
solved as part of the succession talks.
Croatia's Foreign Minister Vesna Pusic, who was also at the
meeting in Brussels, said the issues of EU accession and the LB
deposits should not be lumped together.
"I strongly believe that Croatia and Slovenia need European
partnership and that is why those two issues should be treated
separately," Pusic told Croatian state agency Hina.
The European Commission said that it was up to the two
countries to resolve the dispute and that it hoped the matter
would not delay Croatia's EU membership.
"We see this issue as a bilateral issue between Slovenia and
Croatia. We continue to encourage both sides to find a mutually
agreeable solution," commission spokesman Peter Stano told a
regular media briefing.
"We hope that the ratification process will proceed as
planned and everything will be accomplished and completed in
time so that Croatia can enter the European Union as is planned
on July 1 next year."
Slovenia blocked Croatia's EU bid for most of 2009 over a
border dispute until the two agreed to refer the issue to
international arbitration. Montenegro is the only other state of
the former federation that is in EU membership talks.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana, Igor Ilic in Zagreb and
Ethan Bilby in Brussels; Editing by Hugh Lawson)