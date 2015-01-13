* Industry says GM crops safe, opposition is unscientific
* Green politicians voted against compromise
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 13 Individual EU nations will be
able to ban cultivation of genetically modified (GM) crops under
a compromise deal agreed on Tuesday that ends years of deadlock
over the barbed issue and could actually boost GM farming.
A list of GM products is awaiting EU approval and Tuesday's
vote in the European Parliament opens the way for the
authorities to review it.
EU member states will be able to opt out of any eventual GM
approvals, but environment campaigners said the new law was not
robust enough.
Some figures in the GM industry were also unhappy,
complaining that the compromise meant countries would be able to
reject GM crops for unscientific reasons.
Widely-grown in the Americas and Asia, GM crops in Europe
have divided opinion. Many countries, including France and
Germany, oppose them, while others, like Britain, favours
them.
An earlier attempt to agree a compromise on GM cultivation
failed in 2012.
Tuesday's vote in the parliament in Strasbourg is almost the
final stage in the legislative process. The plan will become law
once it has been signed off by member states and published
officially, which is expected in the coming weeks.
Vytenis Andriukaitis, European commissioner for health and
food safety, welcomed the outcome.
"The agreement meets member states' consistent calls since
2009 to have the final say on whether or not GMOs can be
cultivated on their territory," he said.
EU authorities have approved only two GM crops for
commercial cultivation so far. Of those, one was later blocked
by one of the EU's top courts, which found EU authorities had
failed to follow the rules when they approved it.
Industry body EuropaBio, which represents companies such as
Syngenta and Monsanto, argued that the
compromise deal sent a negative signal to industries considering
investing in Europe.
"This is a stop sign for innovation in Europe," said Jeff
Rowe, chairman of EuropaBio's Agri-Food Council.
However, Bart Staes, who represents Green politicians in the
European Parliament, said the Greens had voted against the
accord because it would ease the way for GM crops in Europe.
"Countries opposed to GMOs are given the carrot of being
able to opt-out of these authorisations, but the scheme approved
today fails to give them a legally-watertight basis for doing
so. This is a false solution," he said.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)