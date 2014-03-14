BRUSSELS, March 14 EU regulators have approved
U.S. food packager Crown Holdings' purchase of Spanish
food can maker Mivisa Envases, the European Commission said on
Friday.
The approval is conditional on Crown selling its plants
producing metal cans in Spain as well as Mivisa's metal food
cans plant in the Netherlands.
The European Commission had been concerned that the
acquisition would have meant competition in the market for metal
food cans would have become too weak in Belgium, Luxembourg, the
Netherlands, France, Spain and Portugal to prevent price
increases.
It said commitments offered by Crown addressed those issues.