* EU and Cuba seeking modest trade, investment accord
* EU sees deal as way to open up communist island
By Robin Emmott and Daniel Trotta
BRUSSELS/HAVANA, Dec 9 Cuba has delayed
negotiations towards an accord with the European Union aimed at
opening up the Communist-ruled island, citing a dispute over an
EU cultural event in Washington, people close to the matter said
on Tuesday.
The third round of talks, due to take place on Jan. 8-9 in
Havana, was scheduled to discuss human rights, always a
sensitive topic for Cuba, a one-party state that represses
dissent and controls the media.
The EU and Cuba initiated the political dialogue on April 29
this year to improve strained relations, part of the most
significant deepening of ties since the bloc lifted diplomatic
sanctions in 2008.
But people involved in preparing the talks say Cuba is upset
with the European Union over a cultural event organised by the
bloc in Washington in March. Spain's recent call for travel
rights for dissidents may have also offended Havana.
The cultural event the Cubans have cited as problematic was
an exhibition of aerial photographs of Cuba by a Lithuanian
artist that had Havana's backing.
The travelling exhibition, which is now in Brussels, was
shown in Washington but Cuba did not approve of some of the
people who attended its inauguration there, sources said.
The EU event had nothing to do with the U.S. government,
Cuba's long-time foe that has kept an embargo against the
Caribbean island since 1962.
"It seems like a pretext because Cuba feels it is not ready
for the next round of talks," said one person who declined to be
named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"It would see both sides enter more delicate issues like
cooperation in the area of human rights, democracy and human
rights."
Cuban officials contacted in Havana had no immediate
comment.
The delay puts in doubt a deal by the end of next year,
which has been a goal for the European Union since 1996. But the
talks can continue as soon as Havana requests more talks, a
second person said.
The breakdown also underlines the difficulty Europeans face
in edging Cuba towards a peaceful democractic transition and
Havana's wariness about giving Brussels a bigger role in
market-orientated reforms to reduce Cuban reliance on Venezuela,
Cuba's top trading partner.
Officials in Spain and Brussels have also speculated that a
speech given by Spain's foreign minister in Havana last month on
Spain's transition to democracy did not go down well.
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo may have
irritated Raul Castro's government with his call for Cuba to
grant free travel rights to dissidents arrested in the "black
spring" of 2003 and later released under strict conditions.
During his visit, Garcia-Margallo was denied a audience with
Castro and instead met with First Vice-President Miguel
Diaz-Canel. Human rights remain the biggest stumbling block for
an EU-Cuba accord. Diplomats say any serious violation of human
rights during negotiations would also interrupt the talks.
(Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Angus MacSwan)